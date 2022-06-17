Headspace strengthens its International Advisory board by onboarding social entrepreneur, educationist and mental health activist Dr. Neerja Birla

Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, announced the onboarding of Dr. Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson of Mpower, an initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust that focuses on mental health, wellbeing and mindfulness, to its International Advisory board. This development is in line with Headspace’s continued endeavor of creating a robust ecosystem of global industry leaders and practitioners in their respective fields, to further its global mission of transforming how mental healthcare is delivered for all populations. Times Bridge, the global investments and venture arm of The Times Group, announced investment in Headspace in 2020 and has led Headspace’s launch in India. Since its India entry, which coincided with the beginning of the pandemic, Headspace’s membership base in the country has grown by over 50%.

Headspace’s International Advisory Board is responsible for advancing intellectual awareness of key mental health topics and trends and also advising Headspace on emerging mental health trends across the globe. Headspace’s IAB consists of reputed industry leaders, such as Dr. Reena Kotecha, Medical Doctor & Founder of Mindful Medics; Patrick Watt, Commercial Director, Bupa Global; Dr. Hiba Sher Khan, ObGyn and Deputy CCIO; Dr. Lydia Brown, Clinical Psychologist, Resilience Researcher & Mindfulness Teacher; among others. As the first Indian representative on the board, Dr. Neerja Birla will lend her experience of destigmatizing mental health in India’s vast landscape and her domain expertise will be crucial in supporting Headspace’s mission in India. Hugely recognized for her extensive work in the mental health space in India, Dr. Neerja Birla is an industry veteran whose venture Mpower is focused on spreading awareness about mental health, alleviating stigma, and providing quality care to individuals from all sections of the community.

Simon Blake OBE, Chair, The International Advisory Board, Headspace, said, “We’re in continuous pursuit of leaders with diverse backgrounds, entrepreneurial zeal and operational experience who can come together and help us advance the conversation around mental health care. Constantly working to improve our understanding of mental health in India and remaining informed on the latest trends is of critical importance to the board and to Headspace. Dr. Neerja Birla has worked tirelessly to campaign for better awareness and improved support in the country, and we are simply thrilled to welcome her and her extensive expertise to the conversation.”

Simon Blake is also CEO of Mental Health First Aid, England and has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for his work in the voluntary sector and with young people.

Dr. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Mpower, an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust, added, “Headspace is on its way to becoming an iconic global leader in delivering mental health support to millions around the world. I am thrilled to be a part of their International Advisory Board at a juncture where mental health is becoming a part of mainstream conversations, globally and in India. Our expertise in working closely in the mental health space allows us to understand human and cultural barriers in opening up toward mental health concerns and offer tailor-made solutions. It is our endeavor to ensure normalization of mental health conversations and stamp out the stigma associated with the same. A perfect synergy, the collaboration will provide wide access to mental healthcare resources that are verified by experts, positively impacting the lives of people cutting across geographical boundaries.”

Viral Jani, EVP & Country Head – India, TImes Bridge, said, “We are proud of our association with Headspace and are committed to leveraging our network and market understanding to further its vision in India. The onboarding of Neerja Birla, the first Indian representation on Headspace’s IAB, is testament to our partner’s continued commitment to the market. This collaboration will significantly further Headspace’s mission in India by opening avenues to offer access to mindfulness and mental health content to various sections of society.”

Headspace’s mission is to make mindfulness available to everyone, everywhere, and play a role in improving the world’s mental wellbeing and happiness quotient. It has been scientifically proven that using Headspace has favorable outcomes such as reducing stress in just 10 days, as well as improving sleep and focus, allowing consumers to feel better in minutes.