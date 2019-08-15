Headsup Corporation Launches its Free of Cost HR Toolkit

Starting its journey in 2017, Headsup Corporation is a full-fledged HR consulting company offering miscellaneous assistance across market segments. The company has recently launched its HR Toolkit and has made it available for free. This unique stance has been undertaken with the noble intention to enable start-ups and other conglomerates completely self-reliant. The toolkit not only offers its assistance in the quick preparation of any HR document but also in the management of major HR processes like recruitment, PMS and R&R.

Headsup’s HR Toolkit has been strategically designed to provide ready to use packages to establish HR systems in business houses. The package comprises of tools, processes, templates, and documents to reinforce HR management effectively. Users are allowed to personalize the toolkit content according to the needs and preferences of their respective organizations by evaluating the void prevailing in their current HR Process. This HR Toolkit intends to enrich an organization’s capability to attract, evolve, engage and retain stellar candidates.

The present industrial scenario is witnessing the evolution of start-ups and SMEs who, generally, do not prioritize making HR documents and policies. Such organizations can make the maximum out of this toolkit. And, they are just three steps away from setting up a smart and prompt HR system to mitigate time-consuming and tedious HR documentation process. All they have to do in the Headsup’s HR Toolkit website (hyperlink) is select, checkout and download.

Mr. Sumit Kumar, Founder, Headsup Corporation states, “Our HR toolkit is purposefully designed to optimize the business by minimizing its time, capital expenditure and effort to reap beneficial outcomes. Start-ups and SMEs generally don’t consider setting up HR department at their nascent stage; however, it is equally important. Such organizations can get the maximum advantage of this technologically advanced toolkit to hassle-free management of HR documentation process.”