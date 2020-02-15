Heal before you enter a new Relationship

With the ongoing Valentine’s week, we can feel love all around us. People are doing every bit to make their loved ones feel special. At the same time, it is important to make yourself feel good. If you are looking for love in a healthy relationship, there are times when you have to deal with the underlying issues from the past — like a fear of rejection or engulfment or maybe not able to move on from the previous relationships which further leads to uncertainty in your future relationships.Nothing is constant, not even relationships, some relationships come and stays forever and some leaves. When these relationships leave it has a strong impact on our mind, body and emotions. Sometimes, these impact paves the way to certain diseases like cancer. So, this Valentine’s ask yourself, are you over your past or still it’s bothering you. If yes, below is your TO- DO- List this Valentine’s day by Dr Anju Sharma, Psychiatrist, Sound & Energy Master, Wellness-Holistic Coach and Founder of the Musical Healing Band named “Sound of Infinity”.

1. Closure of past relationships – The need for closure doesn’t just apply to relationships but sometimes to the death of a loved one or a way of life can be a painful ending. Letting go of something that was once dear to you can be tough, and many people seek closure in doing so. When we seek closure we are actually looking for answers to the loss which will help in healing the pain it has created. The closure is achieved when we are satisfied with the answers and are able to move on.

2. Communicate–Communication is an important part of the healing process. It is very important to talk out the feelings and emotions within before they start to take control of our mind. During this time the emotions can overwhelm your clarity and can lead you to break down in tears and create an anxiety attack. But, when you learn how to communicate those feelings, it causes a chain reaction and allows you to ease up the tension building within. Ensure you communicate peacefully and not argue. Arguing will only add up to your stress level.

3. Take a break and meet new people– Taking a break or going on a vacation will make you feel less anxious, more rested and in a better mood. Taking a break from your routine has numerous health benefits for both your mind and body. Meeting new people and knowing them helps you to distant yourself from the past. It promotes happiness and takes your mind off stressful situations.

4. Don’t lock yourself – Never lock yourself in a room. This way you will never heal and will never make a room for a new relationship. By locking yourself in a room and suffering silently, you are punishing yourself. You need to continue taking care of your mind, body and emotion. Focus on things you love to pursue and spend some quality time with your loved ones.

5. Connect with nature–There is a sense of enchantment in the beauty of nature. Immersing oneself can offer short term as well as long term benefits for your mental and physical well-being. Being in a natural set up reduces your stress level and boost the immune system. It further helps in recovering from illness and that is why you will see hospitals and other medical institutes having a garden in their premises. A small exposure to nature can increase your energy level and make you feel fresh and alive.

6. Analyze past situations and understand the mistakes – To get over the past relationship(s), you need to analyze what went wrong in those relations, whose fault it was, how things could have been different. In case, the fault was from your end, then you need to accept it full-heartedly and work on your short-comings so that such a mistake is not repeated in you’re the future relationship. If the mistake is from the opposite side, then try to communicate and put a peaceful closure to it.

7. Take therapy – With all the above-mentioned measures, you can consult a therapist or an expert who will help you in overcoming the past relationships. Therapies like sound therapy and meditation help to ooze out the negative energy within, making you feel alive.

Profile – Dr Anju Sharma

Dr Anju Sharma is a Psychiatrist, Sound & Energy Master,Wellness-Holistic Coach, International Speaker and Founder of the Musical Healing Band named “Sound of Infinity”.For her, it has been a decade long beautiful journey, full of experiences in the field of Alternative Medicine and Therapies.

She specializes in 128 traditional and international healing modalities and therapies such as colour, hydro, art, verbal,non-verbal and such others.She is also a certified Aroma Therapy Facilitator, Master Trainer in Scientific Vastu Healing, as well as an Energy and Radiation Healer.

Dr Anju Sharma has been the critical force in getting sound healing Musical Band to India.Over the last many years, she has coached and trained many healers and students across all verticals such as Students, Hospitals, Doctors, Alternative Healing Practitioners, and many others.

A thorough professional (MBBS Doctor & Post Graduate in Neuroscience) with more than a decade of experience in the field of Sound &Music, she has won more than 14 International &National awards for her research work since her young age at different levels.

The awards include “Best Relationship Analyst Award” by the Government of India. She was recently honoured by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Education Minister and the HRD Minister of India for her Anti-drug campaign.She was also nominated for the “Marvellous Book Record” of the world. She has also been felicitated and awarded for her research work on Sub-consciousness, Mind, Thinking Ability, Perception and Consciousness. Her main approach is to create abundance with health.

As an internationally recognized Nada(Sound) Healer, she has been exploring the healing potential of Nada (Sound), Indian Sonic and Vibrational Sciences and their scientific applications in the wellness of mind and body.With her expertise, she has used Sound, Raga, Mantra, Music,and various combinations to treat and heal people. Her other

works include Dowsing Master, Face Reader, Angel Card Reader, Sub-conscious Mind Reader, Matrix Re-imprinting,Past Life Matrix Re-imprinting, EFT, NLP, and Access Conscious Tropical Astrology.