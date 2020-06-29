Healing Music Single released to put rest to the Anxiety of People. Do Listen with Closed Eyes!

On the occasion of World Music Day and International Yoga Day, Sound of Infinity Band – Asia’s first healing band launched their first healing music single ‘Buddham,Sharnam, Gachchhami’. The launch was held through FB Live where the team of Sound of Infinity Band unveiled the video of their music in presence of various stalwarts.

Founded by renowned psychic reformer and sound and energy master DrAnju Sharma, the main objective of Sound of Infinity Band is to make people aware that they can cure and heal themselves through music and various frequencies and its vibrations. The event started with the song’s teaser of 30 seconds followed by a small video on the frequency of 9 and its importance. Mr Avinash Lavania, IAS Collector, Bhopal was the esteemed chief guest for the launch event. When asked about the mental stress situation, he said, “Pressure is the same for everyone let it be a celebrity or a driver. We need to learn to deal with them. I follow 2 steps, firstly, Yoga & Pranayama which is very soothing. Secondly, I talk to my 9 years old daughter about any issues in life. We, adults, are so entangled in daily life stress that we don’t see the simple solution in front of us. Kids are handy with simple solutions in life.” He further adds, “It is important to discuss your life with your kids, good and bad both to make them understand that it is okay to discuss our problems with our family.”

The event continued with a panel discussion on mental health and natural ways of healing as per the experts in the panel. The panel was joined by special guests like KathakGuru Rani KhanamJi, Swami MahamandleshwarMaartandPuriJi, Spiritual & Research Department, Shobhit University, Sri Soham, Internationally renowned Yoga Guru, Raj Kumar Jain, President of India Awardee, Founder Chairman, Apar India and DrAnju Sharma, Psychic Reformer, Sound & Energy Master & Founder, Asia’s First Musical Healing Band, “Sound of Infinity Band”. The panel discussion was moderated by Parvez Mantrri, renowned theatre actor, Voice over Artist & Anchor.

Talking about the mental health issues and the ongoing COVID-19 increasing the stress level, all the experts shared their insights on the natural way to deal with the scenario.

Sri SohamGuruji said, “Coronavirus has changed the module of our lifestyle. But it has given us the chance to see the good side of life. Like how we can see the stars only in the darkness likewise, we can seek a better lifestyle in this scenario. We have started to take care of ourselves and started self-love. To help yourselves in mental stress it is important to get over the fear. If you get the virus, it will be only 30% the rest 70% is in your brain – the fear. Therefore, to live happily, it is advised to live a yogic way, spiritual way.”

Swami Mahamandleshwar Maartand PuriJi said, “To get a solution, it is important to get to the roots of the cause. In earlier times, people used to listen to music when they felt low. They chant the Omkardhwani.There was a rhythm in the body that helped in dealing with mental stress. Moreover, there was no trust issue. But today, the music has gone out of life. The balance in life is missing, the rhythm is missing. During my journey as a journalist, I experienced that people are not satisfied with what they have and urge for more. Moreover, they have trust issues. I would like to tell everyone that there is no problem in the world that cannot be solved. You just have to reach out to the person you know that will listen to you and will not judge you.”

Kathak Guru Rani KhanamJi said, “Being an artist I understood that those who are associated with Yoga, spiritualism and dance/music are well balanced. Nowadays, the parameters for happiness have changed. Earlier, people found happiness in small things or achievements but now they have become the unsatisfied soul and have started measuring happiness in numbers. I would like to say that emotions and body movements are integrated. When we are happy, excited or upset, we show it through the ‘NrityaBhasha’. Also, it is important to have good immunity to fight the virus.”

Raj Kumar Jain said, “During our childhood days we were not even aware of what mental health issues are. We lived life to the fullest without any high expectations. It is today that the new generations are discussing the term ‘Mental health problems’. People are taking extreme steps of committing suicides due to mental pressure. Most of the cases belong to the younger age group like 12 years. I would advise everyone to live in reality. You will get what you deserve and not what you desire. Also, people have set parameters in every aspect of life that they have forgotten to live. From a magistrate to a policeman all are busy in their life that they don’t talk to their families about the daily issues. Communicate your feelings with your parents and family. Know that they are there to help you.”

DrAnju Sharma also added, “I would say that mental health is a taboo. For people, physical health is a bigger consideration because it can be seen and treated in some cases. On the other hand, mental health is something that can’t be seen but one can feel only if he/she suffers. People don’t accept mental issues as a big problem in comparison to a physical problem. Besides, physical and mental health we have emotional health that is not even considered. The rhythm in the body when disturbed creates a vibration that moves the water content in our body. This further makes the cells rigid and the formula of the water starts to deteriorate. This is the normal term we say that the person is negative. It is important to know about our internal body and its needs. This is why it is important to chant AUM. There is a scientific relevance behind this terminology. When we say ‘AUM’ our jaw sends the vibration to our inner ears which is further sent to the 2nd and 3rd layers of the brain. These layers indicate protection and self-worth.”

Post the discussion; Sound of Infinity Band members, Urvashi Raman, Nishi Gill, Sujata Gauri, Shakti Pal Mangla, Neelam, Parth, Sakshi and Two youngest members, Riddi & Siddhi ,and Founder, Dr. Anju Sharma, launched their much-awaited first healing music “Bhuddham Sharnam Gachchhami”. Everyone was praising the video and the healing impact of the music as well as its appealing visuals. The event was concluded by vote of thanks by Dr Anju Sharma.