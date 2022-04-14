Healofy joins hands with Unicommerce to provide seamless shopping experience for moms and moms-to-be

New Delhi, April 14th, 2022: Healofy, India’s largest parenting and pregnancy platform, has announced its strategic partnership with Unicommerce. With this partnership, Healofy aims to leverage Unicommerce’s technology solutions to forge a stronger relationship with its customers by offering on-time product deliveries and an elevated brand experience.

Unicommerce eSolutions being India’s largest e-commerce focused supply chain SaaS platform processing over 20% of e-commerce volume is best placed to empower Healofy to strengthen its roots as an e-commerce player and enable it to provide a consistent and trustworthy brand experience to its patrons.

At present, 1 out of 3 pregnant women and 1 out of 4 mothers with 0-1-year-old babies in the top 20 cities in India are active Healofy app users. With its mission to empower Indian mothers to raise superior generations, the brand helps young Indian women navigate through the unknown charters of pregnancy and motherhood with relevant doctor-authenticated content, awareness on nutrition and health, community support, and engineering products and solutions designed to cater to the unique needs of this segment. The pregnancy and parenting content giant ventured into e-commerce in 2021 launching its DTC brands Healofy Naturals, Femzy and Baby Story. Healofy is already shipping 60K+ monthly orders from its own branded D2C products, just a few months after their launch.

By deploying Unicommerce’s robust AI-based technology platform, Healofy aims to reduce the order processing time, automate order allocation to the nearest warehouse, and increase the warehouse operational efficiency. This will further reduce order fulfillment time, along with providing clear visibility of inventory across multiple locations.