Health check up camp for 41st Battalion PAC, Vaishali organised

To highlight the importance of preserving the joints nad knees from injuries, and precautionary measures that needs to be taken, renowned knee and hip replacement surgeon, Dr Akhilesh Yadav organised a health check-up camp in association with 41st battalion PAC, where over 500 soldiers were present on the occasion.

“Every occupation has its own risk of getting work related musculoskeletal disorders, and if we particularly talk about the Police officers, they are too at risk of getting back pain, shoulder pain, neck pain and restless leg. Most often, during rigorous training sessions, the battalion is highly vulnerable to joints problems and other related ailments, which not only affects their overall fitness but also takes a toll on their training.” Said Dr Akhilesh Yadav, Knee and Hip surgeon, Center For Knee & Hip Care

He also emphasized on the importance of exercise and the steps to be taken care of to avoid any injury.

Warming up before any exercise is a must and most often people suffering from muscle pull or joint pains fall in this category. It is recommended for all whose nature of job requires prolonged standing, to do posterior muscle strengthening exercise to stabilize the shoulders and pelvic areas. We need to do regular exercises to maintain the muscular balance along with regular stretch like many of yoga posture are good form of stretching exercises.

“A number of lower back pain measures are also been associated with prolonged standing like lower back fatigue and discomfort. Those who stand for more than 8 hours during the course of the working hours are significantly at a greater risk of whole body discomfort. If we consider the fluid mechanics of the body, centre of pressure (COP) is a point through which the pressure of prolonged standing passes causing strain. The COP in the lower back increases excessively and affects the postural stability during unilateral stance.” He added