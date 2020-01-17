Health-conscious consumers will find an excellent companion in Tupperware Fashion Flask

Tupperware, a global premium homeware brand loved by consumers across the globe, adds a new trendy product- ‘Fashion Flask’ to its offering for health and wellness enthusiasts. Tupperware is known for its magical, delightful and high-quality products. This multi-utility insulated steel flask is an excellent companion for health-conscious consumers who lead a busy life, yet do not compromise on taste & nutrition and prefer carrying their beverages along with them.

Positioned on the ‘More Time Living’ platform, the brand not only offers convenience, but products that care for food and preserves its nutritive value as well. Health and environment conscious consumers are increasingly looking for high quality sustainable options and Tupperware products are tailor made for such a mind-set. Tupperware’s campaign #ChooseGOOD #ChooseTUP motivates families and individuals to opt for health and self-care by choosing Tupperware.

Available in eye-catching blue and pink colors, sleek shape of Fashion Flask ensures ease of storage and makes it a great choice across age group. This product is highly suitable for a versatile consumer base including evolved and aware target segments like young students and professionals; travellers, hikers, outdoor enthusiasts and young mothers.

Suitable for all seasons, the flask keeps your beverage hot or cold for up to 6 hours. Fashion flask comes with Tupperware’s premium quality and makes this product a thoughtful gifting item for your loved ones.

With a capacity to store 400ml approx. Fashion Flask is priced at INR 1350 and offers good value for money to the consumer. Some more features of this product are:

It fits all cup holders and has a liquid-tight insulated cap

It’s a double-wall thermal flask to maintain the temperature of your drink and comes with a silicone strap

Another thoughtful feature is the anti-skid bottom. This feature allows your flask to be placed on any surface without skidding

On the addition of this trendy Fashion Flask, Nitin Malhotra, Associate Director, Product Marketing, Tupperware India, comments, “Tupperware is known for creating magical & delightful products that add value to our consumer’s life while becoming a seamless part of their day to day routine. Fashion Flask is one such product that health-conscious consumers will fall in love with. Winters is a season for hot beverages – from hot soup, to healthy warm badam milk, to green teas to Kahwa and more. Health-conscious consumers who are pressed for time can make a smart choice in Tupperware Fashion Flask and carry their favourite drink wherever they go.”