Health EMI Card: Your Go-to Financial Aid in Times of Rising Healthcare Costs

With medical inflation showing no signs of slowing down, the costs of healthcare and medical treatment are on the rise. A medical emergency in the current economy could lead to a steep outlay of funds, forcing you to tap into your savings or investments. While some expenses can be mitigated by undergoing regular health checkups, it is still important to be prepared for any unexpected medical bills.

The Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card can help you here. With this EMI Card, you will find it easier to manage such unplanned healthcare costs without losing your hard-earned money in one go.

What is the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card

The Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card is a product that you can use to pay for your medical bills by converting them into no cost EMIs. You can use this EMI Card to pay different types of healthcare costs, including the following:

Diagnostic tests

Pharmacy and medical costs

Surgery

Medical counselling and therapy

Dental care

Maternity care

Hair transplantation costs

Stem cell therapy and treatments

How the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card Makes it Easier to Manage Healthcare Costs

The medical costs listed above can be significantly steep, and paying for these treatments upfront may be financially tough. However, when you use the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card to pay for the treatments, you need not spend a huge sum of money as the initial outlay. Instead, you can convert the high costs into smaller and more affordable EMIs. This is how the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card helps you manage your healthcare costs without any undue financial burden.

The Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card covers a wide range of medical treatments and solutions. Here is a preview of some of the various medical treatments you can manage using this EMI Card from Bajaj Finserv:

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Cardiac surgery

General surgery

Urology

Pulmonology

IVF and maternity

Plastic surgery

Features and Benefits of the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card

In addition to the benefit of converting healthcare costs into no cost EMIs, the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card has several other advantageous features. Some of the top features and benefits of this EMI Card from Bajaj Finserv are listed below.

A high pre-approved loan limit of ₹4 Lakhs

Instant activation of the EMI Card on the mobile application

One card to meet the healthcare expenses of the entire family

Zero documentation required to obtain the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card .

Flexible repayment tenure up to 24 months

Offers and healthcare benefits at partner hospitals, labs and pharmacies

End-to-end online services with no need to visit any physical branch

Quick and easy paperless application process

Access to a wide partner network including over 1,700 hospitals and more than 4,000 wellness partners in over 170 cities

Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card Variants

Healthcare needs may vary from one person to another. Recognising this, the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card has been made available in two different variants — Gold and Platinum. Check out the key features of these two variants of the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card below.

Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card: Platinum

Priced at ₹999

10 free consultations

₹2,500 worth of lab benefits and medical consultations

A preventive diagnostic test package with over 45 lab tests

Option to convert your medical bills from more than 5,500 lab partners and hospitals into EMIs

Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card: Gold

Priced at ₹707

10 free consultations

A preventive diagnostic test package with over 45 lab tests

Option to convert your medical bills from more than 5,500 lab partners and hospitals into EMIs

How to Apply for the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card

So, you now know what the variants the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card is available in and how it can help you manage your healthcare costs. If you are wondering how you can apply for this EMI card from Bajaj Finserv and avail of all its benefits, here is what you need to do.

Step 1: Head to the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card page online.

Step 2: Select the ‘Apply Now’ option.

Step 3: Enter the details required online, like your name, registered mobile number, and other information.

Step 4: You can then see the offers you are eligible for depending on the qualifying criteria you meet.

Step 5: Select the card you are eligible for and make the payment for the variant online.

Step 6: Once it is activated, you can view it on the ‘Health EMI Card’ section on your Bajaj Finserv Wallet application.

Conclusion

When you are young and healthy, it can often be difficult to comprehend the impact of an extensive or emergency medical treatment on your finances. However, this is a contingency that you need to plan for. One way to do this is to save for such emergencies. But if you want to keep your savings intact, the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card can help you out.

With this EMI Card from Bajaj Finserv, you can easily pay for expensive medical treatments in a convenient manner. The repayment tenure is also customisable, and you can choose any tenure up to 24 months. This relieves any immediate burden on your finances, and leads to smaller outlays of funds rather than a huge payment upfront.