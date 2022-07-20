Healthcare Startup Shri Chyawan Ayurved raises USD 200k in SEED round…

New Delhi, July 2022: Shri Chyawan Ayurved, a firm providing herbal products, has raised USD 200K (1 crore and 53 lacs) in its SEED round. The round was led by Dhaval Shah and Vibhor Kanodia, Raipur-based Chartered Accountants and Angel Investors.

Founded by Devkar Saheb, Shri Chyawan Ayurved offers well-researched and effective herbal products to solve problems related to Hair Care, Skin Care, Weight Loss, Menopause, Diabetes, Heart, Varicose Veins, Stress, and other health issues. Additionally, the company launched the EHO Healthcare App which provides users a one-click solution for various healthcare services such as Ambulance, Hospitals, Medical, and Labs.

The funds raised in the seed round will be used for research and development of Shri Chyawan Ayurved Product, expansion and marketing activities of EHO Healthcare App.

Devkar Saheb, Founder, Shri Chyawan Ayurved affirmed “We are delighted with the investments received so far. We are happy with the trust and commitment that our investors have shown. At Shri Chyawan, we are motivated by the vision of revolutionizing the healthcare segment. Healthcare in India is expensive and the majority of the population cannot afford medical bills. Through EHO Healthcare people can access proper medical facilities at a reduced cost. In order to extend this service to the people of India, we needed a helping hand and are glad to have investors who share our vision. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

Currently, EHO Healthcare offers its services to users in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The firm wants to extend its reach to Mumbai, Lucknow, Indore and Nagpur.