SastaSundar
SastaSundar.com is a digital network for managing healthcare, pharma, and wellness product supply chain. It acts as a channel for connecting doctors, diagnostic services, health care clinics, and health information services. The focus is on using knowledge and digital connectivity to reduce cost and make the availability of high-quality medicines convenient.
SigTuple
Launched in 2015, SigTuple aims to create a data-driven, machine learned, cloud-based solution for detection of abnormalities and trends in medical data for disease diagnosis. The startup looks to revolutionise the global medical diagnostic space through data-driven intelligence.
SigTuple has developed a continuous learning platform powered by AI for healthcare, ‘Manthana’. It allows SigTuple to ingest visual medical data from different devices and to train, validate and execute AI and ML powered models to classify various objects of interest, detect diseases and compute the metrics for reporting.
Advancells
Started by serial entrepreneur Vipul Jain, the Noida-based start-up provides stem cell therapies in India.
Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, is considered to be the next big thing in potential in organ transplantation.The technology has been found capable of treating various diseases such as diabetes, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, stroke and heart diseases.With a team mostly consisting of scientists, Advancells processes the bone marrow or adipose tissue from a patient and separates the stem cells. These are further processed in a laboratory for treatment procedures. Advancells is offering stem cells treatment for a variety of anti-aging solutions through autologous stem cells sources, the Adipose tissue. It also provides anti-aging treatment for skin, weakness, fatigue and hair loss.
NeuroSynaptic
Neurosynaptic offers proven ehealth and mhealth technology solutions that bring together products, partners, and processes in the healthcare delivery ecosystem. It develops a point-of-care diagnostic device capable of performing dry chemistry tests including biochemistry tests, electrolyte tests, HBA1c, etc.
The company aims to enable access to affordable healthcare in rural and semi-urban areas, using its cloud-based telemedicine platform called ReMeDi (Remote Medical Diagnostics). The software claims to provide screening and primary diagnosis by connecting patients with doctors.
OncoStem Diagnostics
India is said to be the largest contributor of cancer-related deaths in the world with around 2.2 Mn people falling prey every year due to this deadly disease. As per doctors, 70% of the cancer patients take consultation at the terminal stage and of this maximum times, only 30% are curable. Also, there remain the chances of relapse. OncoStem Diagnostics is trying to fill in this gap by providing personalised cancer treatment planning through the development of tests that predict the chance of recurrence in patients. It also helps patients to stay away from the costly and painful treatment of chemotherapy and its toxic effects.