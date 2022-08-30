Healthians observes a 150% and 285% YOY growth rate in Tier 1and Tier 2 cities respectively in the last 2 years

Aug 30th, 2022 | New Delhi: India’s leading healthcare diagnostics firm, Healthians, which is known for its health-test-at-home services available in over 200 Indian cities, is set to become EBIDTA positive this year. The company is one of the first startups in the healthcare industry set to achieve this milestone and is on course to register over INR 500 crore in annualized revenues this financial year. Currently the company has a Positive Contribution Margin of 167 crores with a negative EBITDA of 90 CR as compared to 68 crore Positive Contribution Margin and a negative EBITDA of 42 crore in FY 2020-21.

The company’s revenues are growing at a rate of over 150% compared to the preceding financial year, and it is confident of carrying this momentum forward, according to Deepak Sahni, the CEO and Founder of Healthians. Last year, Healthians’ revenues increased by 70% YOY. “Our highly-trained phlebotomists and state-of-the-art laboratories have ensured high customer satisfaction, resulting in consistent growth driven by industry highest repeats and referrals,” said Deepak Sahni. “At our current growth rate, we are confident of achieving profitability within the next few months,” he added.

Healthians has observed a 150% and 285% YOY growth rate in Tier 1and Tier 2 cities respectively in the last 2 years. The company has firmly established itself as a market leader in the health-test-at-home space, with over 4 million households trusting its services. More than 60% of Healthians’ business comes from referrals and repeat clients, highlighting the company’s customer satisfaction scores.

While the company’s revenues maintain a healthy growth trajectory, Healthians has also managed to optimise its laboratory and operations costs, further helping it on its path to profitability.

Earlier this month, Healthians also announced the launch of its operations in Bangladesh and UAE (United Arab Emirates) and plans to start providing services in these regions by the end of the year.

“Healthians has always kept a razor-sharp focus on delivering superlative customer experience. We are industry leaders in technology innovation with live reporting of test results within 4 hours of sample collection. Healthians has achieved size and scale both in terms of brand recall and geographical presence to deliver affordable healthcare to the masses. We will now achieve profitability sooner than expected with our asset light model, significant technology innovations in pipeline and industry’s highest repeat rates,” said Nishant Singhal, COO, Healthians.

The company’s recent marketing campaign around the tagline ‘Aap Jahan Test Wahan’, which was shown widely during IPL, has helped Healthians in becoming a household name. Healthians is also the first diagnostic brand to advertise during IPL. The company is also the first in the country to launch pioneering initiatives like Health on Wheels and Breast Cancer screening at home.