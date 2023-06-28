Healthtech startup ‘WatchYourHealth’ secures a Series A funding round of USD 2.2 million from Conquest Global Ventures to drive global expansion

Mumbai, 28th June, 2023 – WatchYourHealth (WYH), a pioneering health tech platform, has announced that the company has raised USD 2.2 million (18.50 crores) from Conquest Global Ventures Private Limited (CGVPL), a Singapore-based Venture Capital firm, marking its first foray into the Indian market. Launched in 2015 by Ratheesh Nair (Founder and CEO), WYH works with enterprise clients in healthcare delivery and healthcare financing, leveraging SaaS platform with a phygital approach to improve health outcomes for their customers.

WYH has a remarkable track record as a bootstrapped entity, achieving profitability in FY21 and FY22. This new round of funding in FY23 will fuel the next phase of WYH’s growth and expansion plans. The funds will be allocated towards product development, geographic expansion, sales and marketing efforts, office spaces, and inventory enhancement.

Ratheesh Nair, Founder and CEO of WYH, expressed his excitement about the partnership with CGVPL, stating, “For the last seven years, WYH has been dedicated to improving the “Health of our Indian clients” alongside our B2B Shared Value Partners. As we surpassed the milestone of 10 million users on our SaaS platform at the beginning of FY24, we recognised the need to strengthen our product offerings and expand into similar geographies worldwide. We believe we have found a trusted partner in Conquest Global, who will support our growth in India and help take WYH global. We intend to expand our operations beyond India across key markets like Japan, Singapore, UAE, Indonesia and Bangladesh.”

With a consistent top-line Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 100% over the past three years, WYH currently serves over 10 million users, offering cutting-edge consumer engagement solutions., through its B2B integrated SaaS platform.

Venkat, Managing Partner of Conquest Global Ventures VCC, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Conquest is very excited to embark on this journey with Watch Your Health and participate in its Series A funding. We are convinced that Ratheesh and the WYH team are exceptionally motivated to make India healthy and promote preventive wellness. Their B2B SaaS platform is unique as it combines multiple services under one roof and makes it extremely convenient for their Enterprise clients. We look forward to partnering with them on this journey and building a global presence.”

The strategic investment from Conquest Global Ventures demonstrates their confidence in WYH’s vision and potential. The collaboration aims to drive innovation, foster global expansion, and revolutionize consumer engagement in the healthcare industry.