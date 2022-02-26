Healthy Hope – Documentary Film Premieres at the Amelia Island Film Festival

Sadly, everyone has been affected by cancer at one point in their lives and we’re all waiting for the day that this disease has a cure. Could it be that this natural product native to the Southeast is part of that solution to fighting cancer?

That’s the premise of the documentary “Healthy Hope” which is premiering at Amelia Island Film Festival on Saturday, February 26 at 10:00 AM. The documentary comes in at just under an hour, and tells the story of the Muscadine grape and then introduces six research doctors from five universities who are making progress on proving the legendary health benefits of the Muscadine Grape.

“After we saw Dr. Patricia Gallagher do a presentation at Wake Forest University on her research of the Muscadine Grape, we decided we needed to share this story,” said Cathy McLaughlin. She and her husband Dan took on the project during the COVID crisis as a way to focus and work through the ups and downs of the isolation. The storyline tells a little of the history of this native Southern grape, then explores the research that has been completed, and then the researchers’ hopes for future studies on the grape.

“What started out as recorded Zoom calls with researchers, moved to onsite visits and filming of the researchers at their universities as COVID restrictions started to ease,” said Dan McLaughlin. “We heard from multiple researchers how the grapes’ extract not only inhibits the growth of cancer by reducing the cancer’s ability to move, but also it kills cancer on its own.” Also, research is showing in animals that it can slow metastatic growth. The grapes contains natural components that increase performance of the mitochondria, which they believe will help decrease fatigue.

“Cathy and I want people to know that the while the Holy Grail for cancer hasn’t been found, there are researchers looking for that cure in all spaces and places. And wouldn’t it be great it it was from a native grape, a natural product?”

A Healthy Hope will premiere at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 26th 2022 at the Amelia Film Festival. filmamelia.org/program. The film was produced, directed, and edited by Dan and Cathy McLaughlin, owners of CLINNEAM LLC.