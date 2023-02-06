Hear ‘N’ Say Clinic – one week free camp

Hyderabad, February 06, 2023: Hear ‘N’ Say Clinic – a specialized center for people with Hearing, speech, and language disorders; is organizing a one-week free camp for hearing loss and childhood development disorder, as part of its 9th-anniversary celebrations. The Camp will be held from February 13th to 19th, 2023, between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm, at the Hear ‘N’ Say Clinics at Minister’s Road, Secunderabad; AS Rao Nagar, and Kukatpally.

Free consultation will be provided for Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Behavioral Therapy, Special Education, Cochlear Implants, and Hearing Aids. Interested patients may contact Hear ‘N’ Say Clinics, Secunderabad on 96666 99282; A. S. Rao Nagar on 81066 09282, and Kukatpally on 91218 67946.