Heartfulness Launches Transformative Outreach Program In Association With Orient Paper Mill To Empower Rural Communities

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, 21 June 2023: Heartfulness Institute joined hands with Orient Paper Mill (OPM) in Amlai in a ground-breaking outreach programme aimed at transforming lives of rural communities. The Heartfulness & Orient Paper Mill Outreach programme was launched at Amlai today by the signing of an agreement between Orient Paper Mill and Action for Social Advancement (ASA), a national-level NGO known for community-based natural resources development. The agreement was signed under the graceful presence of Rev. Daaji – Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness, President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Padma Bhushan Awardee, Mr. C.S. Kashikar – Operations Head, Orient Paper Mills Amlai, Mr. Ashwin Laddha, Managing Director, Orient Paper Mill, Mr. C.S. Kashikar, Operations Head, Amlai OPM factory, Mr. Ashish Mondal, Director, ASA, and over a thousand villagers especially women who came from far-flung villages of the project area attended the occasion. The role of Heartfulness Institute is to train their unique meditation practice through Pranahuti for cultivating inner harmony, peace, and a balanced state of mind besides empowering individuals.

The programme is intended to cover 1089 villages, positively impacting the lives of over 450,000 individuals. The outreach program represents an innovative and collaborative approach, forging partnerships with NGOs, Government, national and globally renowned knowledge institutions, community institutions like SHGs (Self-Help Groups) and FPOs (Farmer’s Producer Organizations), financial institutions and various other stakeholders committed to green growth and aligned with the Mission LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment). This strategic alliance will enable the program to address key global challenges and set benchmarks for United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the areas of soil and water conservation, sustainable agriculture, and empowering communities especially rural women through SHGs.

Rev. Daaji – Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness, President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Padma Bhushan Awardee said, “It gives a great feeling of fulfillment when you see so many lives being transformed. Our aim is to bring Heartfulness meditation in every household as a way of integrating the simple and accessible form of meditation making it a daily routine and seeing the difference in every in individual and every life. I am very happy that Orient Paper Mill and Action for Social Advancement have joined hands together and readily integrated Heartfulness meditation as a tool for empowerment of the rural communities that will hopefully become the epicentre for positive change in the country.” Mr. Ashish Mondal, Director, ASA said, “We are very excited about this project as a way of uplifting rural societies. Under the divine guidance of Rev. Daaji, we are going one step ahead in helping the people integrate spirituality into their lives and see the transformation for themselves.”