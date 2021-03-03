Heartiest Congratulations Team SLS-P for Recreating History in International Moots!

Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS-P), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) following its traditions has recreated the history once again by not only participating in the international moot competitions but also bringing home the International trophies.

The students of SLS-P participated in two moots, “The South Asia rounds of the prestigious International Moot Competition- Annual Monroe E. Price Media Law Moot Court Competition, 2021” hosted by National Law University, Delhi (11th-14th February, 2021) and “The National Rounds of the 25th Annual Stetson International Environmental Law Moot Court Competition” hosted by Jindal Global Law School in association with Surana & Surana International Attorneys (12th-14th February, 2021).

The team comprising Ms. Anukriti Randev (Year IV, B.A.LL.B Hons.) Mr. Akshay Ayush (Year IV, B.B.A. LL.B Hons.) and Ms. Sabreen Hussain (Year IV, B.B.A. LL.B Hons.) after successfully participating in the regional rounds qualified for the World Rounds of the Price Media Law Moot Court Competition, to be hosted by University of Oxford, England in April, 2021. The runner-up for regional rounds were National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. Top 10 National Law Universities participated in the competition.

Ms. Abhishree Manikanthan (Year IV, B.B.A. LL.B Hons.), Ms. Aparajita Prabhu (Year IV, B.B.A. LL.B Hons.) and Ms. Ambika Chaudhary(Year IV, B.B.A. LL.B Hons.) bagged third position in the 25th Annual Stetson International Environmental Law Moot Court Competition out of a total of 24 participating teams from top National Law Universities. They also qualified for the World Rounds of the 25th Annual Stetson International Environmental Law Moot Court Competition to be held by Stetson University, College of Law, Florida in March, 2021.

SLS, Pune wishes both our teams a very good luck for the world rounds!