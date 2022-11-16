Heartwarming viral post about a man sharing prasad and accepting money through Paytm

As a pioneer of mobile and QR payments, Paytm has been at the forefront of India’s transformation into a cashless economy. While Paytm’s leadership in payments and financial services is well-known, the company’s social impact is one that shines through. The fintech giant has touched everyday lives in a deep and meaningful way. This was highlighted in a LinkedIn post by Gouthami TS, Founder of Aeronauts India.
In the post, Gouthami narrates her experience while she was out to pick up dinner when a man came to her and offered prasad. After giving her the prasad the man asked for dakshina (donation). When she told him that she didn’t have cash, the man asked her to ‘Paytm’ the money. Praising the powerful social impact that Paytm has made in the country “over years of struggles” in making people’s lives better, Gouthami goes on to say,”This post is to celebrate the social impact each sector is striving to make”.