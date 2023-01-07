Hello, discounts! Inorbit Mall Vashi’s Sale Season is here!

Navi Mumbai(S.N) -It’s time to shop more at a lesser price at the Heartbeat of Vashi – Inorbit MallInorbit Mall, Vashi’s most awaited End of Season Sale (EOSS) is here with deals you can’t resist, with discounts ranging from 20% to 60% across various categories. The EOSS is live for the entire month of January 2023while at Shoppers Stop, it will continue till February 15, 2023. Brands that are participating in the EOSS sale include such, Marks and Spencer, Adidas, Max, and Minisoamong many others!

Additionally, customers can avail of an offer of flat 50% off on over 15 brands including Biba, The Body Shop, and Rare Rabbit between January 7 and 8, 2023 thus offering them a wide selection of options to choose from across categories like Fashion, Fitness, Accessories, Make-up, and Footwear among others. So fashionistas, are you ready to give your wardrobe the new look it deserves? Clear your schedule and head straight to the Inorbit Mall.

When: EOSS till January 31, 2023, & Flat 50% on January 7 and 8 2023

Where: Inorbit Mall, Palm Beach Rd, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400703