‘Hello Sensodyne’ launched on World Oral Health Day

GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Sensodyne, India’s No. 1 sensitivity toothpase brand announced the launch of “Hello Sensodyne” on the ocassion of World Oral Health Day. A first in the category, “Hello Sensodyne” is a technology innovation that uses Google Assistant and help users understand tooth sensitivity better and offer guidance using voice command.

Using “Hello Sensodyne”, users can now know the symptoms, causes and ways to manage tooth sensitivity. All one has to do is launch the Google Assistant application on any smartphone and say “Hello Sensodyne”.

Anurita Chopra, Area Marketing Director, Oral Health, GSK Consumer Healthcare said, “Tooth Sensitivity is a common condition not only in India but around the world. The lack of awareness of this condition makes many consumers give up the simple pleasures of enjoying their favourite food and drinks. We are excited to launch this break through, first-of-its-kind tech innovation ‘Hello Sensodyne’ that will address queries of individuals on tooth sensitivity and allow them to take actions towards leading a sensitivity free life.”

In India, 1 in 3 adults suffer from tooth sensitivity. It is a condition that can develop over time, typically as a result receding gums and enamel wear. Tooth sensitivity happens when the softer, inner part of the tooth called ‘dentine’ gets exposed. Dentine lies under the enamel and the gums. Once the dentine is exposed, external triggers (such as a cold or hot drink) can stimulate the nerves inside the tooth, causing the characteristic short, sharp sensation of tooth sensitivity.

Sensodyne is the world’s no.1 sensitivity toothpaste (Source *Retail value sales data 12 months ending September 2018) and is the fastest growing Oral Care Brand from GSK group of companies. Known for its strong sensitivity credentials, Sensodyne was launched with a claim to provide 24×7 sensitivity protection* (disclaimer to be added – with twice daily brushing). In a short span of time since its launch in India in 2011, Sensodyne has outperformed to become the market leader. Keeping a steady pace of innovations, the brand has launched various variants to cater to new consumer demands and needs.