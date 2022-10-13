Help Your Employees Celebrate the Holidays with These Ideas

Image from Pexels – CC0 License

During important holidays, your employees will appreciate anything that you do that will help them to celebrate or recognize the special occasion. Holidays can be religious or cultural, and they can have a range of meanings for different people. Paying attention to holidays and being gracious to your employees is a way to show your appreciation and help them maintain a good work-life balance. If you want your business to be family-friendly and compassionate, you should think about how to treat your employees well, especially around some of the most important holidays. Here are some ideas that you could use to ensure you’re looking after your staff.

Give Holiday Gifts

On holidays when it’s appropriate to give gifts, employees can appreciate receiving something to celebrate with. If you want to get them something useful, you could take care of dinner for them by giving them turkey gift cards for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Many employers give a ham or turkey to each employee at Christmas, but a gift card can be a better idea. It allows them to choose what they want, instead of being burdened with something that might not fit in their freezer. There are plenty of other gift options you could go with, and you might even consider gifts for people’s families.

Allow Adequate Time Off

The one thing most employees want during important holidays is time off. They want to be able to spend time with family and have a break. You might have set holidays that everyone can take off, or you could take a more flexible approach. Being more flexible can work better if you have employees who recognize different holidays. If they can take the time off that they require when it works for them, it’s more inclusive for everyone. For those who come to work on days when they might expect a day off, but you can’t close the business, paying extra is usually appreciated.

Arrange Holiday Fun

A bit of fun around the holidays can be a way for everyone to celebrate together. It can also be a way for employees to share different holiday customs with each other and get to know each other better. There are various things you could do, such as having a work holiday party or arranging a gift exchange. A potluck can be a good opportunity to share food, socialize and make the holidays interesting.

Pay Holiday Pay or Bonuses

It’s difficult for people to really enjoy their time off if they’re losing money from not working. Offering your employees their usual pay during the holidays, even if they’re not at work, enables them to take time off without worry. It also helps to ensure people take time off, instead of working until they’re burned out. Paying holiday bonuses is also a good way to recognize everyone’s hard work and give your employees a treat during the holidays.

Help your employees to celebrate the holidays with these methods for rewarding and recognizing their hard work.