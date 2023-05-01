HelpAge India’s 45 years of Celebration – Mumbai

HelpAge India Mumbai office in association with Smt. MMP Shah Women’s College of Arts & Commerce (Autonomous), Department of Sociology, Matunga celebrated HelpAge India’s 45th Anniversary. There were gathering of around 150 people including Sr. Citizens, Students and HelpAge staff. Mr. Prakash Narayan Borgaonkar, Head – Maharashtra & Goa, HelpAge India briefed 45 years of HelpAge journey and Thanked supporters- Individual Donors, Corporate, Schools, Partners, Trust & Foundation, Sr. Citizen Associations, Beneficiaries, Government. Mr. Valerian Pais, Jt. Director and Mr. Ram Naik, Dy.Director from HelpAge India shared various initiatives of HelpAge India towards Elderly care. On this occasion, cake cutting was organized and special musical program was arranged which was enjoyed by all. Elderly danced on old hindi film song. From HelpAge India Dr. Rekha Bhatkhande, Dean Shushrusha Hospital, Shri. Pravin Bhai Shah, Teustee, Sewa Mandal Education Society, Shri Vijay Aundhe and Shri. Sharad Dicholkar from FESCON, Advocate Sandip Naik, Sr. Citizen Association members and Beneficiaries were felicited for their support and cooperation.