Helping small shop owners get their dues back in time- OkCredit’s brand campaigns this festive season

New Delhi: With the country completing the momentous 100 crore vaccine dose mark and over fifty percent of India getting inoculated with at least one dose, we can safely say that we are on our road to recovery. The movement of people is back, the business has reached its previous levels, and retail shopping has seen a sharp recovery. All of this points towards a happy and prosperous festive season in India.

However, millions of merchants across the length and breadth of this country have just one wish during the festive season- that their pending dues from customers be cleared. OkCredit, a pioneer in the digital bookkeeping space that helps small merchants smartly manage their dues/credit, has launched two exciting campaigns aimed at creating awareness on how their app simplifies the credit collection process. The two campaigns are named “VASOOLI KE PAINTRE” and “Diwali Ok Hai”. The campaigns aimed directly at the merchants will be run through, till the end of the festive season across multi-channels of digital, terrestrial TV, social media, and influencer outreach.

These will run parallel to each other and have two distinct messages. VASOOLI KE PAINTRE is focused on the innovative ways that merchants use to collect their dues from customers and is centered around creativity and street smarts. At the same time, Diwali Ok Hai touches directly at the heartstrings of the merchants who want to also have a happy and prosperous Diwali made possible through the payment solutions available on the OkCredit app. The two campaigns further weigh on payments through the channels of personalized links and personalized QR codes for merchants which they can share with their customers and facilitate payment on their dues.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Ayush Jain, Associate Director- Growth, OkCredit said,” Small businesses that operate on credit, often face hardships in getting timely payments from the customers, especially during the festive period. We developed the two campaigns #VASOOLI KE PAINTRE and #Diwali Ok Hai to educate the merchants that they can use the payment options to get their dues quickly from their customers. We hope that all merchants have a prosperous Diwali. This messaging is our small effort in bringing them closer to digital tools for business growth ”

#VASOOLI KE PAINTRE campaign is built upon the premise that small and medium business merchants struggle to ask for timely payments. Customers tend to avoid paying them or usually forget to settle their credit. The campaign focuses on how using OkCredit, merchants can send auto-reminders to their customers and keep a track of their credit and receivables. They have also recently set in motion the personalized QR code which helps customers pay via multiple payment options including UPI, netbanking, Debit card, credit card, etc. OkCredit is also running a User Generated Content competition asking merchants from across the country to send their VASOOLI KE PAINTRE, or clever ways to get their dues. The best videos will get a prize and will be featured across channels as a part of the #VASOOLI KE PAINTRE campaign.

#Diwali Ok Hai campaign captures the real-life trials and tribulations of the millions of merchants across the country that willingly give credit to their customers but find it challenging to get it back. The campaign shows a family of a merchant and how they have to forgo their desires in the festive season as the merchant has not been able to recover the dues in time. The merchant adopts the OkCredit app and with the payment function, is able to get all his dues cleared to fulfill his family’s desires in the festive season.

The campaign further conveys the message that instead of constantly waiting on your customers to pay their credit, the application makes Vasooli and Hisaab fast.

Launched in the Hindi language, the #VASOOLI KE PAINTRE and #Diwali Ok Hai campaigns are available on OkCredit’s social network.