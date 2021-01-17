Henderson Franklin Welcomes Intellectual Property Expert Edward Livingston and Expands Services to Sarasota

Fort Myers, FL : Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Registered U.S. Patent Attorney Edward Livingston has joined the firm. He is a Florida Bar Board Certified expert in intellectual property (“IP”) law, one of only five in Lee and Collier Counties. Livingston is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He is often sought-out as outside IP counsel and serves as an expert witness in such cases. With the addition of Livingston, Henderson Franklin is pleased to announce the expansion of its services (by appointment) in downtown Sarasota at 1990 Main Street – Suite 750.

About Livingston

Drawing on 40 years of experience, Livingston assists clients by taking their inventions and business ideas from conception to reality. He enjoys working with inventors to obtain patents ranging from complex nanotechnology and medical devices to jewelry and business methods. He also helps clients in all aspects of intellectual property law, including trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights, franchising, and litigation. Throughout his career, he has been lead counsel in cases against corporate giants, including NASCAR.

Livingston received his B.S. degree from the University of Massachusetts in aerospace and mechanical engineering. While serving in the United States Air Force, he received his M.B.A. with top honors from the University of Wyoming. Livingston received his J.D. from the University of Miami. Livingston served as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. In the community, he is a member and Past President and Director of the Naples Pelican Bay Rotary and is a supporter of the Freedom Waters Foundation. Livingston may be reached at 239-344-1361 or at ip@henlaw.com.