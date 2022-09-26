Henry Harvin Education is starts its operations in Dubai, UAE

Delhi, September 2022: Henry Harvin, the industry leader in offering a wide range of training and advisory courses, recognized for its quality and uniqueness, has announced today that it will begin its operations in Dubai, right next to the beautiful Burj Khalifa.

The leading institute will be responsible for looking at recruiting and hiring talent in a variety of writing courses developed by Henry Harvin. The global edtech platform based out of the US & India has grown manifold in the past few years with the expansion of 11 offices in 2 years. In the 2 years, the institute has expanded its employees from 150 to 350 and is continuing to grow at an exponential rate. They are considered one of the largest upskilling course providers.

Mr. Kounal Gupta, Founder and CEO of Henry Harvin, sharing his views on this announcement, said, “We are thrilled to have operations starting in Dubai and we intend to keep growing and expanding across India and UAE to cater to students across India, US and Middle East.”

Through the provision of top-notch services, training, and education, the company hopes to influence the progress of individuals and groups. They achieve this through high-quality material, the greatest tools, and cutting-edge technology. To significantly increase client value, they consistently strive to innovate their entire process, as well as their products, services, and other offerings.