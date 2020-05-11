Henry Harvin Education Launches #AskHenry: A Free Community to help You Bounce Back amidst Covid19 Lockdown

With the changing industry scenario, amidst this unprecedented situation of COVID-19, students and professionals are stuck at home with lots of confusion relating to career, jobs, and skill development.

Henry Harvin, a leading EdTech company started in 2013, has launched a new initiative of ‘Ask Henry’ is to answer all the crucial questions related to upskilling, career development, job scenarios, and the holistic development of an individual.

This community will be an amalgamation of learning, discussion among peers, and problem-solving. This community at Henry Harvin Education is cofounded by Sayyam Gibrani, Neha Smriti, Pooja Gupta and Kounal Gupta.

Kounal Gupta, Founder, Henry Harvin Education says- “The idea behind creating a closed knit community of ‘Ask Henry’ was to engage the students who want to excel in their careers but don’t know where to start. They have a zeal to learn and outshine but need guidance at every step of their journey. ‘Ask Henry’ will be their comrade, guiding them through this process of career advancement.

In this new, every changing VUCA world, the need to be continuously updated with the ever-changing employment scenarios is a must. ‘Ask Henry’ will be a one-stop solution to all the issues students face while trying to get to his dream college, getting a dream job, or just learning the skills that would distinguish them among the peers. It will provide a conducive environment of learning through collaboration and garnering the ever-growing community