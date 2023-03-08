Here’s How Luke Coutinho Is Helping His Team of 160+ Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine Experts Walk the Talk

Mumbai, March 08, 2023:When you are in the vocation and profession of inspiring the world to build health and make sustainable lifestyle changes, the first step to achieving it begins at home. And holistic nutrition and integrative lifestyle medicine expert Luke Coutinho is an exemplary standard for this.

In a one-of-its-kind initiative, Coutinho, the founder of Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems (LCHHS), has launched a personalized wellness journey for his team of 160+ integrative and lifestyle medicine experts. These range from skilled clinical nutritionists to registered dietitians, allopathic and homeopathic doctors, fitness and yoga experts, and emotional health counselors.

Interactively designed on a unique app developed in-house, the You Care Wellness Corporate Program takes you through a series of 7+ challenges. Some of these include Sugar-free, Movement, Breathing and Visualization, Circadian Rhythm Living, Raw until lunch, Gluten-free, Journaling, Super Power Hour, and Social Media Detox challenge.

Each challenge revolves around the five foundational pillars of health and lifestyle – deep cellular nutrition, adequate movement, quality sleep, emotional wellness, and reconnecting with the spirit.

Every challenge runs for an average of two weeks (5 days a week, so you get to enjoy your weekends!). Apart from detailing the idea, vision, benefits, dos and don’ts, and frequently asked questions, the app also provides access to specially curated content like informative blogs, videos, quotes, guides, booklets, meditations, and recipes. It also features chat support, cohorts, leaderboards, and real-time updates.

The highlight is a tracker that allows you to record your daily progress on every challenge. The app also sends you quirky lifestyle notifications and challenge reminders to keep you on your toes and set your eyes on the goal.

“We are in the industry of giving health to people. And we believe in walking the talk. With this app and initiative, our goal is to help our team put their own wellness first and adopt healthier lives in a sustainable and right way. As each of them goes through this program, they create shared experiences with their peers that help them feel more connected with each other and the organization, no matter what corner of the globe they work from. In the next three months, we also intend to open this up to our team’s families. We aim to create a culture and community of health within and outside LCHHS,” shares Luke Coutinho.

“We started the wellness challenges with our team about a month back with the objective to prioritize their health. Who better than us to understand the significance of walking the talk? We have been receiving terrific engagement and response from the team on how the challenges are well crafted and simple to follow. This is helping participants stay active and make mindful choices,” shares Pradnya Ahire, Senior Manager, Human Resources at LCHHS.

Head Nutritionist and Lifestyle Expert Poonam Singh, who has been participating consistently in the challenges, agrees. “These challenges from the app are a good reminder to invest time in my health goals. I have become very consistent with my movement after signing up. I have been able to set a routine for morning walks and I can do it almost on all days. Such challenges at the workplace are motivating us as integrative and lifestyle coaches. One big win is that the app shows me how my Lifestyle Score has improved from what it was,” she shares.

Senior Nutritionist and Lifestyle Expert Neha Tanvani shares that this has been an enriching and eye-opening experience. “While we guide our clients to work on these challenges, doing it practically has helped us understand the after-effects and learn how to manage our wellness while being busy with work and household chores. These challenges have made me more aware of my habits,” she says.

Early this year, in April, Coutinho and his team also ran this corporate wellness program with Uber’s 2100+ employees based in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The program empowered employees with knowledge and tools to incorporate lifestyle changes and kickstart their holistic wellness journeys. It is exciting to see how it will create a difference in their own organization.

LCHHS continues to play a massive role in the space of corporate wellness through its talks, webinars, and other initiatives with top organizations like MetLife, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Aditya Birla Group, Genpact, Accenture, HP Studio, HSBC, Cisco, Deloitte, and Airbnb among others.

Indeed a breath of fresh air to see changemakers practice what they preach. We hope it can inspire other organizations to take a leaf from their page and embrace a culture that encourages employees to take charge of their health at various levels – physical, mental, and spiritual.