Heritage Foods’ consolidated Q3 FY2022 revenue grows by 10.3% YoY at INR 6,670 million

Hyderabad, January 22, 2022: Heritage Foods Ltd., a leading value-added and branded dairy products player in India, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021.

x

Q3 FY2022 Results – Consolidated

Revenue from operations was at INR 6,670 million during the quarter; up by 10.3% YoY

EBIDTA stood at #INR 392 million in Q3 FY2022 as compared to INR 773 million in Q3 FY2021; EBITDA Margin stood at 5.9% in Q3 FY2022

Net Profit during the quarter stood at INR 208 million as compared to *INR 464 million in Q3 FY2021

9M FY2022 Results – Consolidated

Revenue from operations was at INR 19,854 million during 9M FY2022; up by 7.1% YoY

EBIDTA stood at INR 1,550 million in 9M FY2022 as compared to INR 2,204 million in 9M FY2021; EBITDA Margin stood at 7.8% in 9M FY2021

Net Profit during 9M FY2022 stood at INR 839 million as compared to *INR 1,296 million in 9M FY2021

(#EBITDA before Exceptional Items; *Net Profit excludes exceptional items gain due to changes in fair value of derivative liabilities and fair value loss on FVTPL securities and includes profit and loss from continued operations)

x

Operations Highlights

Average milk procurement during Q3 FY2022 was at 1.2 million litre per day (MLPD) compared to 1.1 MLPD in Q3 FY2021

Average milk sales during Q3 FY2022 was 1.03 MLPD compared to 0.97 MLPD in Q3 FY2021

Curd sales during Q3 FY2022 were at 271.0 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) as compared to 231.0 MTPD in Q3 FY2021; registering a growth 17.3% YoY despite extended monsoon season

Revenue from Value-added products (VAP) grew by 21.1% YoY to INR 1,647 mn in Q3 FY2022. VAP contributed 25.1% to the overall dairy revenue during Q3 FY2022 as against 23.1% in Q3 FY2021

Commenting on the results, Mrs. Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, said, “Heritage Foods has continued to deliver strong top-line growth riding on its Value-Added Product (VAP) portfolio expansion, widening its distribution network coupled with ‘Debt Free’ status and healthy cash balance. During the quarter, the Company launched several products across categories such as new pack formats of Frozen Desert in Vanilla, Butterscotch and Chocolate flavours, and all new ‘easy-to-digest’ A2 Fresh milk in selected markets. As a result, Heritage Foods Value-Added Products continued its momentum with strong double-digit growth at 21.1% YoY to INR 1,647 million and its share of total revenue contribution increased by 200 bps YoY to 25.1%.”

Mrs. Nara also added, “Heritage Novandie Foods entered into the Bengaluru market during Q3 FY2022. Additionally, we introduced the Natural French probiotic yogurts across all the geographies during the quarter.”

x

New products launch in Q3 FY2022:

Buy One Get One (BOGO) packs of Frozen Desert 1400 ML (700 ML + 700 ML) Vanilla, Butterscotch and Chocolate Flavour

Chocolate Frozen Desert – 2 Ltr pack

A2 Fresh Milk

About Heritage Foods Limited

Heritage Foods Limited (NSE: HERITGFOOD; BSE: 519552), founded in the year 1992, is India’s leading value-added and branded dairy products company. It has a presence in cattle feed business through its subsidiary, Heritage Nutrivet Limited (HNL).

Heritage Foods’ milk and milk products such as Curd, Ghee, Paneer, flavoured milk, immunity milk, among others, are consumed by more than 1.5 million households in 11 states across India. Heritage Foods enjoys strong brand affinity with its consumers and is specially known for its product authenticity, quality and freshness. It also enjoys long-term relationships with over 0.3 million farmers and has a wide distribution network across the country, comprising 6,402 distributors and agents. The Company is ESG responsible and has total renewable energy generation capacity of 10.39 MW from both Solar and Wind for captive consumption within its dairy factories.