Hero Centre For Innovation & Technology (CIT) Achieves ‘GreenCo Platinum’ Rating – Becomes The First R&D Facility To Receive A Green Rating Under The CII – RSPCB Scheme And R&D Category

Bengaluru, January 20, 2022 : True to its commitment to creating a sustainable future, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has been conferred the coveted ‘GreenCo Platinum’ rating for Hero Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) by the prestigious Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Green Business Centre, as part of the Green Company rating system.

Hero Global Centre for Innovation & Technology (CIT) becomes the first research and development facility to receive GreenCo Platinum rating under the R&D category, as well as the only unit to receive a green rating under the CII – Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) scheme. The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has already awarded the centre a Platinum certification, with a score of 91 points, making it the highest-rated facility in India’s manufacturing sector.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Arun Jaura, Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are pleased that our consistent green initiatives have earned Hero Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) the distinction of being the only R&D facility to receive this honour from a prestigious industry body like the CII. The ratings are a testament to our facility’s large-scale efforts to ensure environmentally sustainable operations. All of us at Hero MotoCorp remain firmly committed to Sustainability and preservation of the environment as our key guiding principles.”

The ‘GreenCo Platinum’ is awarded to the industries for demonstrating leadership and commitment towards environment conservation by CII as part of its Green Company rating system with a comprehensive framework that evaluates the performance of green features of companies on 10 broad green parameters. These parameters include energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, waste management, material conservation, green supply chain, product stewardship and life cycle assessment, innovation for the environment and green infrastructure, among others.