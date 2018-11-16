Hero Destini 125 Top Features

In keeping with its strategic focus and commitment to introduce higher-engine capacity products, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched the new Destini 125 scooter.

The powerful Destini 125 aims to fortify the Company’s presence in the fast-growing 125cc scooter segment.

The new Destini 125 available from today across Hero dealerships in the TS & AP region, at an attractive price of Rs. 56,250/- (Ex-Showroom) for the Lx variant and Rs. 59,500/- (Ex-Showroom) for the Vx variant.

A perfect ride with emphasis on style, power and technology, the new Destini 125 is also the first and only scooter in India to feature the highly efficient idle start-stop-system – based on Hero’s revolutionary i3S technology.

Sanjay Bhan – Head of Sales, Customer Care and Parts Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are set to delight our customers by commencing the retail sales of the Destini 125. We are confident that the Destini 125 will be a strong enabler for us in growing our presence in this category. Our customers in the market can buy the Destini 125 from today onwards.”

Destini 125

Powerful Ride

The Destini 125 draws its power from a new 125cc Energy Boost Engine, producing power output of 8.7 bhp @6750 rpm and maximum torque of 10.2 Nm @5000 rpm. The powertrain offers 17% higher torque and 9% higher power than the existing 110cc scooter.

Smart Technology

As a first-in-class feature, the Destini 125 brings Hero’s intuitive i3S (Idle-stop-start system) to the 125cc scooter segment for enhanced efficiency. In addition, a Digital-analog Speedometer, Side Stand Indicator and Service Due Reminder assures a hassle-free ride.

Utmost Convenience & Safety

External fuel filling system, Remote key opening, Mobile charging port*, and Boot light* offer unmatched convenience. The scooter also provides superior road comfort and safety with telescopic suspension and an Integrated Braking System.

Premium Style & Sturdiness

Targeted at young professionals from the metro and mini-metros, the Destini 125 comes packed with a host of style elements to enhance the appeal of the premium and modern scooter. These include metal body with a bold premium Chrome Chest*, Signature Tail Lamp & Winkers, side chrome garnishes*, stylish Cast wheels*, new body color mirrors, and a dual tone seat cover*.

Adding to the style quotient are the four premium metallic colors – Noble Red*, Chestnut Bronze, Panther Black and Pearl Silver White.