Hero Electric joins hands with Shadowfax; delivers the first batch of e-scooters to Shadowfax delivery partners for sustainable last-mile delivery

Mumbai: July 26, 2022: Hero Electric, India’s largest electric two-wheeler company, has delivered the first batch out of 1000 electric scooters to the delivery partners of Shadowfax Technologies, India’s largest crowdsourced third-party logistics platform for last-mile delivery. Mr. Piyush Prasad, Business Head, Hero Electric, and Mr. Praharsh Chandra, Co-founder and COO, Shadowfax, attended the delivery ceremony in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

In a strategic partnership with Hero Electric, Shadowfax plans to convert 75% of its fleet to EVs by 2025, where Hero Electric’s two-wheeler EVs will be utilised by Shadowfax’s delivery partners to ensure sustainability in last-mile logistics. As part of its ‘No Emission’ mission, Hero Electric is forging multiple B2B partnerships in the delivery segment as it fronts the shift from combustion engine vehicles to EVs. With the government promoting sustainable mobility projects, the improving infrastructure is propelling a faster shift of B2B fleets to electric in the delivery segment.

Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric, said, “We are delighted with our association with Shadowfax. Delivering these 100 e-scooters is only the beginning of a long and symbiotic partnership. The last-mile delivery segment is growing at an unprecedented pace, with more businesses switching towards a sustainable EV ecosystem to reach their company goals. This partnership will ensure a carbon-free fleet in the logistics market while catering to consumer needs and minimising emissions. Policymakers across central and state governments continue to encourage this shift as more businesses opt for cleaner solutions to reach their consumers. At Hero, we strive to provide 360-degree solutions to our B2B customers through our strong network presence across India.” Mr. Praharsh Chandra, Co-founder and COO of Shadowfax, said, “With 1.2 lac+ monthly transacting partners delivering over 10 lac orders every day, Shadowfax has been actively looking at green mobility solutions. Focusing on enabling sustainable deliveries, we have partnered with Hero Electric and received the first batch of 100 e-scooters for our delivery partners, the first step in our journey of reducing carbon emissions. Over the next few months, we will deploy 1000 e-scooters to ensure that most of our delivery vehicles’ fleet are EVs. We look forward to a long-standing partnership with Hero Electric as we jointly make positive changes for the betterment of our customers and the planet.”

With several unicorns and e-commerce giants on its client list, Shadowfax caters to customers across 900+ cities and 8000+ pin codes to ensure timely deliveries. Hero Electric, going strong with its vision to transform mobility, recently inaugurated its new dealership in Lucknow and also rolled out electric scooters from Mahindra’s Pithampur facility. Aiming to convert 65% of sales from the B2B segment in the next few years, Hero Electric has been steering forward in its endeavour to provide seamless delivery experiences to its consumers and maximise traction towards the EV transition in India.