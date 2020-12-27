Hero Homes hosts Christmas Carnival in Gurugram

Gurugram: Hero Homes Gurugram located in Sector 104 hosted a three-day Christmas Carnival at their experience gallery @ Sector 104, Gurugram, the company introduced exciting offers along with attractive value propositions for the prospective buyers. Located in the fastest developing residential neighborhood of Dwarka Expressway, the project offers efficiently designed 2/3 BHK smart homes and modern amenities.

The carnival began with exciting offers such as home automation systems, Modular Kitchen, Digital main door lock and other high-end specifications in all apartments and amazing surprise gifts up to INR 25,000. Hero Homes also unveiled a lucrative payment plan of 20:80; the homebuyer could book their dream home by making a down payment for 20% of the total amount and balance 80% amount payable near possession.

The carnival received an unprecedented response from the prospective buyers given the project location and the attractive payment plan & exciting offers, the company was able to garner a lot of interest from prospective buyers with customers appreciating the well-designed sample apartment and the pace $ quality of construction at the site. The customers savored a delectable spread of Christmas delicacies and the kids were engaged in a lot of fun and games during the carnival.

Mr. Nagaraju Routhu, CEO, Hero Realty said, “We have tried building a project that offers an enriched, holistic, and elevated lifestyle for the residents. Dwarka Expressway is just the beginning development in an area with huge potential and numerous offerings coming in all segments, mostly mid and upper mid-segment.” Hero Homes is 9 acres of premium housing development with 2/3 BHK homes starting INR 76.99 lakhs. It is by far one of the most well-received projects in the Dwarka expressway micro-market in the past few years.