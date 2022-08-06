HERO MOTOCORP ADOPTS 150 COVID-AFFECTED FAMILIES IN KARNATAKA TO OFFER SKILL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR WOMEN & FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR CHILDREN’S EDUCATION

Bengaluru, August 6, 2022: Reaffirming its commitment towards the betterment of the society, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has adopted 150 Covid-affected families in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Under the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform “Hero WeCare”, the ‘Hero for Humanity’ project aims to support children who lost their parents or guardians and women who lost their spouses to Covid-19. This initiative will also support women from the affected families by creating supportive conditions to maintain their livelihoods, providing them essential services such as food security and nutrition along with education for their children.

Soon after adopting 150 families in the state of Odisha in collaboration with the Association of Business Women in Commerce and Industry (ABWCI), the ‘Hero for Humanity’ project will now offer a unique welfare package for 150 identified families in Bangalore who have been affected severely due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In the first phase of this project, 35 such families were distributed the relief packages in the state capital of Bangalore.

Mr. Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp said, “Hero MotoCorp has continuously worked and supported the communities during Coronavirus pandemic. At such a time, it is imperative for businesses to join hands with the governments, as well as civil society, to support the communities we live and serve in. We are facilitating a Skill Development Program aimed at empowering women to make them employable and self-reliant in the long-term. This initiative will help them get the required training and develop their entrepreneurial skills to attain a better livelihood, thus contributing towards the sustainable development of communities. We will also provide a monthly allowance towards the educational and nutritional requirements of the children who lost their parents or guardians to Covid-19.”

Till date, Hero MotoCorp has extended support to more than 520 families through this project, in collaboration with different partners across multiple states such as Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Odisha.