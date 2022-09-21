Hero Motocorp & Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Collaborate To Propel Emerging Mobility Solutions

Dr. Pawan Munjal

Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp

Dr. Pushp Kumar Joshi

Chairman & Managing Director, HPCL.

Bengaluru, September 20, 2022: Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Maharatna Company in Oil & Gas Sector, have entered into a collaboration to establish charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country.

As a part of the initiative, the companies will set-up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country, thereby providing a fillip to mass mobility’s transition towards an electrified future.

This collaboration of the two mega entities – Hero MotoCorp and HPCL – highlights their efforts towards enabling a successful transition of mass mobility towards EVs with the assurance of long-term solutions.

The two companies will first establish charging infrastructure at HPCL’s existing network of nationwide energy stations, with the likelihood of subsequently broadening the collaboration for supplementary business opportunities.

In the first phase, charging stations will be set up in select cities, which will then be expanded to other key markets with the aim of establishing a high density of EV charging station network across the country.

Hero MotoCorp will lead the infrastructure development for the charging network. Each charging station will feature multiple smart and fast chargers, including DC and AC chargers that will be available to all two-wheeled EVs. The entire user charging experience will be controlled by a Hero MotoCorp Mobile-App, based on a cashless transaction model.

The strong and impressive HPCL energy station network will also provide accelerated opportunities to expand the scope of operations and services.

“Our vision – “Be the Future of Mobility” – constantly motivates us to pursue our business objectives and our Sustainability goals. In keeping with this vision, we have been committed to create a robust EV ecosystem in the country. We believe that a smooth and rapid adoption of EVs will be possible only when the customers have easy and convenient access to the supporting infrastructure, especially public charging, and our collaboration with HPCL will go a long way in meeting this requirement. By taking the lead in driving the expansion of EV-charging footprint in the country, Hero MotoCorp is in-turn steering the industry towards the future.”

“HPCL as a key player in the energy sector is committed to providing sustainable energy solutions to our valued customers. With our vast network comprising more than 20,000 retail outlets & Hero MotoCorp having its strong presence in two wheeler segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan India electric charging infrastructure & providing end-to-end EV charging solutions. This is significant, as more than 60% of the EVs sold in India are 2-wheelers and therefore, a robust charging ecosystem for them is the need of the hour so that there is no range anxiety among the owners of the e2wheelers.”