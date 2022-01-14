Hero MotoCorp strengthens and expands operations in El Salvador

x

Bengaluru, January 14, 2022: Strengthening its presence in El Salvador, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has expanded its operations and commenced retail sales at a newly opened flagship store in the country’s capital city San Salvador.

Customers have been thronging to the company’s new state-of-the-art dealership located in El Pedregal to purchase Hero MotoCorp’s products.

The showroom that offers 3S (sales, service, spares) operations and is spread over 600 sq. mt, displays Hero MotoCorp’s world-class products such as the Xpulse 200, Hunk 160R and Hunk 150 motorcycles and Dash 125 scooter. The workshop with five service bays provides the best-in-class aftersales service and spare parts to customers. In keeping with its commitment to provide a world-class customer experience, the company offers a 4-year or 40,000 km warranty across its range of products.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Bhan, Head – Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The strengthening and expansion of our network in El Salvador clearly underscore the market’s importance for Hero MotoCorp. There has been a steadily growing demand among the customers here for our wide range of products and with this state-of-the-art flagship store in the capital city, our customers will now be able to experience Hero MotoCorp’s world-class products and services. We will continue to keep consolidating our presence in this market in both immediate and medium term.”

With a footprint in 43 countries across Asia, Africa, South and Central America and the Middle East, Hero MotoCorp has already sold over 100 million motorcycles and scooters globally since its inception. Its range of products are designed and developed at the world-class R&D facilities in the Center of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur, India and the Tech Centre Germany near Munich.

In El Salvador, Hero MotoCorp caters to its customers through a distribution network of over 200 touch points including five company-owned showrooms, 15 dealerships, 85 retail and 26 spare part outlets and service centers across 14 cities.

Hero MotoCorp’s comprehensive product range in El Salvador includes motorcycles from the premium to entry levels, including the XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Hunk 160R, Hunk 190R, Hunk 150, Ignitor 125, Eco150, Eco 125 and the Dash 125 scooter. The Hunk 150 is the best-selling bike in the 150cc category in El Salvador.

Hero MotoCorp has been consistently engaged in ensuring customer delight in the country through its various initiatives such as free service camps, customer meets & greet sessions, training technicians across the region and providing strong aftersales support.