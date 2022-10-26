Hero Motocorp To Ride Into Southeast-Asian Market Partners With Terrafirma Motors Corporation To Debut In Philippines

Bengaluru (India), October 26, 2022: In keeping with its aggressive global expansion plans, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, is set to commence its operations in the Philippines.

Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a part of the Columbian Group of Companies, one of the leading and most experienced automotive groups is partnering with Hero MotoCorp in bringing its globally popular motorcycles to the country.

As part of the partnership, TMC will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles in the Philippines. The Company will set up an assembly facility of 29,000 sq. mtrs in its existing state-of-the-art principal manufacturing facility situated in Laguna City and start its operations in the second half of the fiscal year 2024.

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said “In keeping with our R4 (Recalibrate, Revitalise, Revolutionise and Revive) strategy, we are always keenly exploring new opportunities in global markets. Our partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) to enter the Southeast Asian region is an integral part of this expansion strategy. The trust and technology prowess of Hero MotoCorp combined with TMC’s automotive expertise and network in the Philippines will definitely create an impact and strengthen our footprint in this key market.” Bienvenido Sanvictores Santos, Chairman, Terrafirma Motors Corporation, said, “Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has been the most trusted brand partner for more than 100 million customers all over the world. Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) is a customer-centric automotive company with the vision to be the ultimate choice for value-based products and services in the Philippines. This is a coming together of two visionary companies and the new partnership will lead us to new horizons by enabling us to deliver modern, technologically superior and eco-friendly mobility solutions to our customers here.”

Hero MotoCorp’s global footprint spans 43 countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South & Central America. Hero MotoCorp has eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including six in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.

Earlier this month, Hero MotoCorp launched its first Electric Vehicle (EV), the VIDA V1 in India. Ushering in an era of sustainability and clean mobility, VIDA V1 – Powered by Hero – the new age fully- integrated EV is designed and developed at Hero’s state-of-the-art R&D hubs, the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in the northern Indian city of Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany (TCG) near Munich.

The development and production of the VIDA V1 follow an all-encompassing approach to sustainability involving compliance with strict environmental and social standards in the extraction of raw materials, plus the use of electricity from renewable sources and a high proportion of recycled materials in the mix.

VIDA, powered by Hero offers a comprehensive Charging package for maximum flexibility based on numerous customized programs for hassle-free charging at home, on the road, and at work. VIDA V1 has been designed and tested for withstanding dusty environments, potholes, uneven roads, heavy rains, water-logged roads, and high temperatures.