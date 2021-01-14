Hero Realty offers possession of Phase I in Hero Homes Mohali

Hero Realty, announced that it is offering possession of 277 flats in Hero Homes Mohali Phase 1. Located at Sector 88, the project has been the talk of the town since the time it was launched. A premium project offering 2 and 3 BHK apartments, the entire project is spread over 18.49 acres and comes with several amenities.

The project is strategically placed to escape from pollution, and provides residents with a clean and lush green environment for a healthy lifestyle. With the outstanding public infrastructure in a prime sector of Mohali, Hero Homes will provide its residents with unmatched lifestyle, developed with diligent planning for recreational activities and rejuvenation. Prime connectivity through wide and developed roads and well-designed spaces make Hero Homes an ideal location for a home.

Talking about the development, Mr. Nagaraju Routhu, CEO, Hero Realty, said, “At Hero Homes, we look at homes beyond the comfort of four walls. It’s a holistic approach to creating a world, which cares for your social, physical, mental & emotional wellness. We are happy to bring smiles on the faces of people who will be getting their homes .”

The project on a rectangular shaped Land is part of GMADA Sector Development, and has 5 acres of Greens. The IGBC Pre Gold Certified project is only 13 km from Chandigarh International Airport, 8 km from V R Punjab Mall, 5 km from Fortis Hospital, 8 km from Railway Station SAS Nagar, and 5 km from Chandigarh Engg. College.

“Mohali has emerged as one of the top development zones in North India over the past decade. With its meticulously planned infrastructure and world-class facilities, the city has become the preferred residential destination for aspirational homeowners. With top-of-the-line amenities, convenience, connectivity and security, the city has been awarded the highest rank amongst all cities of Punjab, making it a perfect space for emerging middle-class in India. We are proud to have a presence here, and are working diligently to fulfill the aspirations of people,” adds Mr Routhu.