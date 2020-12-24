‘‘HES Society’ provides succour to a 9th standard student Ms Rani, from an impoverished family, by paying her annual school fee

Hyderabad: HES (Health Education Sports) Society – a Charitable organization, established in the memory of eminent physician Late Dr KVR Prasad, to empower meritorious youth hailing from impoverished families, has come to the aid of an under-privileged 9th standard student, Ms. Rani, studying at Saikiran High School, Yousufguda, by paying her annual school fee. Members of the society handed over the cheque to her in the school today. HES Society earlier in September, 2020, extended support to meritorious student of Kakatiya Medical College, Shreya Celumula, to enable her to pursue her dream of becoming a medical doctor.