HES Society seeks applications for scholarship from medical students from impoverished families, for the year 2022!

Dr KVR Prasad Memorial Award extends financial support to students qualifying for MBBS

Hyderabad, 6th March 2022: HES Society is calling for applications form students hailing from impoverished families, seeking MBBS admission for the “Dr KVR Prasad Memorial Award 2022.” The award was instituted in the memory of society’s founder, Late Dr KVR Prasad, a renowned physician who served poor patients from his Sridevi Nursing Home at Seethaphalmandi.

The award will be given to deserving students who are eligible for admission in a medical college through merit but cannot afford to pay the fee due to low family income. The society will take care of the student’s under graduation college fee for four years. Last year, the Scholarship was awarded to Ms C. Shreya from Karimnagar District.

Eligible Candidates who have secured a merit seat through NEET UG and have a family income of less than Rs. 1 Lakh per annum, may apply on the following link – hessociety.org/drkvrprasad before 10th March.

About HES Society

HES Society was founded by the family members of Dr. KVR Prasad, who passed away on 2nd July 2020, to aid and mentor deserving individuals to excel in the fields of education, sports and help those who need access to good healthcare but cannot afford it. The society earlier supplied essential commodities to over a hundred households during the lockdown period. The society is currently funded by the family members of the society, and the sale of the book I’mPossible, authored by Dr. K. Hari Prasad. Volunteers who are interested to donate or participate in the society’s activities can reach out to info@hessociety.org.