HexGn Launches New Program for Women Entrepreneurs

HexGn, New Delhi, 24 Mar 2021: The HexGn Startup Ready Programme aims to fast-track opportunities for women technologists and innovators, working towards advancing key emerging technologies and propelling the vision of a self-reliant New India.

For this exclusive online Startup Acceleration Programme for women working in the field of science & technology, HexGn has partnered with Invest India (via Startup India and AGNIi Mission team, executing the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India’s flagship technology commercialisation Programme).

At the launch, Mr Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India said, “Our women entrepreneurs are not only helping the country’s economic growth but also playing a pivotal role in leaving a positive impact on society. Invest India is committed to strengthening the women entrepreneurship ecosystem, through programmes, innovation challenges, and creation of robust networks. Our partnership with HexGn for this Programme is another step in this direction”.

Further, Mr Rahul Nayar, Vice President Invest India added, “Indian women are at the very forefront of global innovation – leading advanced technology programmes across the world, from artificial intelligence to space exploration. This collaboration recognises the importance of ensuring India’s women have access to innovation opportunities and, is a small step towards delivering this long overdue need.”

The Programme reinforces HexGn and Invest India’s commitment to helping women-owned emerging technology ventures succeed and grow. The HexGn Startup Ready Programme is a 3-month high-speed Acceleration Programme. It will support women-owned technology-based businesses across urban and rural India. Applicants can register for the Programme on the Startup India portal.

Aastha Grover, Head, Startup India Hub at Invest India said, “Startup India is dedicated to promoting women entrepreneurship, through curated programmes such as the HexGn Startup Ready Programme. We are not only focused on reducing the gender gap when it comes to choosing entrepreneurship as a career track, but also making the startup ecosystem in India more inclusive so that women founders can scale their ventures with ease.”

In the last decade, India has come a long way in increasing women’s participation in education and the economy as a whole. Access to early-stage support will bolster the journey of women entrepreneurs in the country. At the launch, Jappreet Sethi, CEO, HexGn said, “Entrepreneurship will enable women to play a pivotal rather than a peripheral role in New India. We are delighted to support budding women entrepreneurs, who are leveraging technology to lay the foundation of the next generation of businesses in urban & rural India”.

Empowering women with innovation knowledge and tools is the first step towards motivating women entrepreneurs to build global enterprises from India. The HexGn Startup Ready Programme coincides with the launch of INR 945 Crore Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. The scheme will become operational from the first April 2021. Selected startups can get up to INR 20 lakh as grant, and at the commercialisation stage an additional INR 50 lakh in convertible debentures.