Hexnode announces third annual partner conference: Hexnode Partner Summit 2023

Hexnode is gearing up to host its third annual partner conference, Hexnode Partner Summit, 2023 on 20th April 2023, 10 AM EDT. The third edition of Hexnode Partner Summit, a closed gathering exclusively for Hexnode’s resellers and channel partners, is dedicated to strengthening the company’s partner community while also looking forward to new collaborations.

“We are thrilled to bring our partners together for the Hexnode Partner Summit, 2023,” said Apu Pavithran, CEO of Hexnode. “Our partners are key to our success, and this event is an opportunity for us to show our appreciation, nurture our relationships and educate our partner community. We look forward to sharing insights, learning from our partners, and collaborating to create new opportunities for growth.”

The opening keynote of the event will be delivered by Apu Pavithran, Founder and CEO of Hexnode followed by Jay McBain, Channels and partnership expert who is the featured speaker. Hexnode has also lined up other notable speakers such as Namrata Kulkarni, Enterprise Security Architect at Dell Technologies, Heather K Margolis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at 360insights, and Jamie Urie, Senior Partnership Manager at Close. The summit will focus on sales, marketing, and channel ideologies, and will feature presentations by marketing specialists and Hexnode experts. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Hexnode’s upcoming product releases and roadmap.

Hexnode forged successful partnerships with major industrial players like Kaspersky, OpenVPN, and Secureframe the previous year. The company also integrated with Agnosys’ MacOnboardingMate (MOM) and Freshworks’ Freshservice, further expanding its product capabilities. The Hexnode Partner Summit 2023 serves as another platform to acknowledge partners for their contributions to the development of Hexnode. Prestigious partner awards will be presented as a token of appreciation.

The Summit is an event exclusive to Hexnode partners. For more information, head to the event’s website. Hexnode’s partners and those interested in becoming a Hexnode partner >>> register here. [http://bit.ly/3JKvkid]