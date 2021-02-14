HGBM Releases Brand New Christian Living Resource by Stephen Shepherd

Springfield, OH : Now Available for pre-order. Eyes of Understanding by Stephen Shepherd presents narrative examples of secular evil, explains the benefits of removing yourself from it by living in the Spirit instead of the flesh, and then explains lifestyle changes to help you to make that transition. It seeks to substitute the anxiety in life produced by living in the flesh in the secular world with a more peaceful and holier lifestyle achieved by living in the Spirit with Jesus. Bible verses are cited throughout the book to substantiate this lifestyle change, and by embracing your more spiritual self, you can better understand what God expects of you.

Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God’s power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.