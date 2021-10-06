HID Global Opens Warehouse in Bangalore to Strengthen Base in India

Bangalore, India, October 6, 2021 ̶ HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced the opening of a warehouse in Bangalore to support the company’s strategic growth in the Security Issuance identity business in the region and support partner community. With this facility, HID Global is better positioned to serve the growing needs of the domestic market and create new jobs.

Located in the center of the business hub, local and regional customers will benefit from faster supply chain management, avoid the challenges of international logistic distribution, save on import duties and taxes costs.

“As the Indian market witnesses exponential growth in five years, the addition of a 16,000 sq. ft. warehouse will promote the expansion of the workforce, improve service level commitments, and grow partnerships in the community. We want to be part of the journey and contribute to the identity market by introducing the latest technologies with best practices locally,” said Wei Jin, Lee Regional Business Director, Secure Issuance APAC.

“With this opening, all Secure Issuance products for desktops, including FARGO® printers, consumables, and related accessories, will ship from Bangalore. The local warehouse at Bangalore will keep us closer to the market, serving our partners better and strengthen our position in India,” said Vishal R. Soni, Director for Secure Issuance, HID Global India.

India is the hub of HID Global’s 25,000 sq. ft. R&D center based in Chennai, which has grown tremendously over the past few years. The center provides solutions and services for physical and logical access, goID™ and cloud-based solutions, web, and mobile application development. The R&D center contributes significantly to HID Global’s strategic focus for cloud and mobile solutions and innovative industry-leading solutions implemented in more than 80 countries.