Hidden gem of Himachal Pradesh, Palampur gets its new youth hotel from goStops

goStops, India’s fastest growing premium chain of youth traveller hotels, has recently opened its new hotel at Palampur, a small townin Himachal Pradesh.

Palampur is surrounded by majestic pine forests in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. The new hotel is located in Bundlavillage, which is famous for its vast tea gardens. The hotel has a lawn and wide passages that serve as an excellent relaxing place overlooking the snow-covered peaks of the Dhauladhar range on one side and a small river flowing on the other side.

Each room of the hotel boasts of ample space, colourful furnishings and large windows that allow maximum sunlight in, giving the residenta beautiful view of the Kangra Valley. It has a common area which is spread across two floors with a dedicated gaming area, a working zone along the wide passages and a lawn which also serves as an ideal spot for bonfires and outdoor movie nights. And should you need some quiet, there’s a small glass cabin equipped swings that doubles up as a private relaxing room for quite reading and soaking up the sun.

Apart from Palampur,goStops has expanded its presence to 12other youth hotels across India.Currently, its facilities are available at Leh, Amritsar, Agra, Bir, Dalhousie, Delhi, Jaipur, Palampur, Mumbai, Naggar, Rishikesh, Udaipur & Varanasi.

goStops is planning to further expand its presence to all leisure and business destinations in North and West India including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa and Jammu Kashmir along with the metro cities. goStops is a full stack youth traveller hotel provider that leases, manages and franchises real estate assets to design, transform, market, sell and operate youth hotels under its brand in locations where the youth travels for business or leisure. In the months to come, goStops aims to become a preferred youth brand that stands for great quality travel and living spaces.

During the launch of the new hostel Ms. Pallavi Agarwal, Co-Founder of goStopssaid, “We are extremely delighted and happy to open our youth hotel at a place surrounded by majestic palm forests in the lap of Himalayas. We expect more travellers to be staying with us comfortably nestled within the scenic beauty of Dhauladhar ranges, Kangra Valley and nearby tea gardens.”