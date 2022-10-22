Hiiraan’s Patisserie & Bistro Kolkata Grills up Tantalizing International Flavours this Diwali

Kolkata, 22 October 2022: Diwali celebrated with much pomp and glory at the end of autumn in India, is popularly known as ‘the festival of lights’. As bit by bit, every corner of our beautiful country lights up – with diyas, with the sparkle of a firecracker in the sky and with the brightest of smiles. With the advent of Diwali, an explosion takes place – of unadulterated joy, of love, of familial bonds, of friendships – old and new. Every moment becomes special – whether it is the entire process of cleaning, shopping, or decorating the house. Everyone comes together, sometimes from different corners of the world, to celebrate this festival of goodness.

To make Diwali Khushiyon Waali for customers, Hiiraans Patisserie & Bistro is offering a Diwali Special Menu. A unit of Byepass Dhaba, Hiiraans Patisserie & Bistro is an excellent family eatery visited by thousands of foodies every year, who ended up liking its vast and comfortable seating area, ambiance, vibrant surroundings, and the quality of delicacies served.

Mr. Abhik Saha, spokesperson on behalf of Hiiraan’s Patisserie & Bistro said “The trend of fusing ethnic flavours creatively is widely gaining prominence today. The customers in Kolkata have become extremely receptive to the different flavors and have developed a great fondness towards it. Hiiraans Patisserie & Bistro, Puja Special Menu, thus, aims to appease their evolving palates and showcase an array of the most popular flavors to them. We are also certain to take visitors on a culinary sojourn with the new festival.”

Hiiraans Patisserie & Bistro introduced a Diwali special Menu that embraces the hottest global ethnic street flavors. The Special Menu, Stuffed Corn Capsicum Bun (Rs 50/-), Chicken Mushroom Crostata (Rs 60/-), Lemon Gruffins (Rs 70/-), Bolillo Vegan Bread (Rs 40/-), Korean Bun (130/-), English herbs Focaccia Bread (Rs 100/-) and Cheese and herb Focaccia Bread (Rs 100/-) draws inspiration from the spice, seasonings and sauces of popular foods, found around the world.