Hikvision India Launches Next-Gen X-Ray Baggage Scanner with AI-based Intelligent Security Inspection System

Hikvision India has launched Next Generation X-Ray Baggage Scanner with an AI-based intelligent security inspection system in India. It is one of the first X-Ray Baggage Scanners with AI-based intelligent security inspection systems to be introduced in India. The state-of-the-art security inspection system is embedded with integrated functions like intelligent recognition of threat objects, Real-time Video Monitoring and variable speed, etc.

“We are proud to introduce the latest Hikvision X-Ray Baggage & Parcel Inspection System in India. It is powered by value-added features like threat identification, built-in Artificial Intelligence, Real-Time Video Monitoring, etc. This newly introduced system is an innovative product offering in the security inspection product segment. We sincerely hope this AI-enabled inspection product will add tremendous value to the security inspection across the key verticals,” said Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, of Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

The key features of the Hikvision X-Ray Baggage & Parcel Inspection System are as follows:

Threat Identification: Identification of advanced material properties such as the effective atomic number for accurate material discrimination of organic, inorganic, or metal objects based on Standard Colour coding.

AI Recognition: Intelligent Threat Recognition Technology, a deep learning recognition algorithm with fully independent intellectual property rights, which realizes the integration of intelligent recognition algorithm and X-ray imaging software, and achieves better identification of potential threats.

Video Linkage: The system has an in-built camera with a video recorder. It has more channels to show an operator’s video.

Reliable Performance and Safety: Amazing image quality, double lead curtain design effectively provides extra shielding to minimize radiation leakage.

Characteristic Function: speed can be changed according to the scene, supports access to Hik-central, and implements the data upload, Data storage supports local storage, view, and playback of the images and alarm information.

Login Options: Supports login with face and fingerprint authentication.

Hikvision X-Ray Baggage & Parcel Inspection System supports the detection of prohibited things by deep learning algorithms. It supports the detection of 15 kinds of prohibited things, including Guns (Standard Gun, Non-standard Gun, Components), Knives (Restricted Knifes, Daily Knives, Military Knives), Bottled Liquid, Battery, Umbrella, Laptop, Cellphone, Aerosole Can, Scissor and Lighter.

