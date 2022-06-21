Hikvision to Announce Latest Innovations and Strategies at Ecosystem Alliance Event 2022

Hikvision announced that it will be hosting its annual Ecosystem Alliance Event 2022 in Dubai on June 22-23, 2022. The event will bring together industry leaders from all sectors as well as leading technology partners and system integrators from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With the theme being ‘Re-Connect and Co-Create’, Hikvision’s Ecosystems Alliance Event 2022 aims to identify new technology opportunities and encourage collaborative technology development.

The first Hikvision Ecosystem Alliance Event (EAE) event held in 2019 was a success, where the company welcomed over 300 CXO-level decision makers. With many advancements and developments in science and technology emerging at that time, such an event was the need of the hour.

Hikvision has encouraged industry participation and created a platform for more technology partners to collaborate and innovate, while discovering new business opportunities. The company plans to bring together customers and partners once again in 2022 at the Ecosystem Alliance Event in Dubai.

“Hikvision has been active in the MENA region for 12 years, cultivating a variety of partnerships with end-users, distributors, installers, and system integrators,” said Binson Xu, President of Hikvision MENA. “The Ecosystem Alliance Event is a great opportunity for us to bring together many technology partners and renew our connections with long-term partners and clients, in order to explore new technology opportunities.”

“Meanwhile, it is a platform where we share our innovations for intelligent solutions in different verticals, and our future plans in the region’s market development in various industries. Partners will also be able to discover for the first time our strategies and focus for 2022,” added Binson.

At the event, there will be interactive areas for guests to immerse themselves in artificial intelligence experience and witness firsthand the power of such technologies.

Guests can experience Hikvision’s market-leading products, solutions, and services from many of Hikvision’s partners including Makim, Mavili, Federaltech, Practically, Al Falak Middle East, Omniclouds, Assa Abloy, Deap Vision, and Scandit. Hikvision will also present company awards to top performing partners showing its appreciation.

Hikvision partners reacted to the announcement of Ecosystem Alliance Event 2022 with their comments. One of the companies that has supported Hikvision since the first event is Makim, a technology partner from Turkey. The company’s International Marketing Executive, Alper Demirel, commented: “Hikvision EAE 2019 was an unforgettable and impressive event to meet with the right contacts. We believe that Hikvision EAE 2022 will provide us the same opportunities to meet with many new partners. We are proud and excited to be included at the event.”

Another technology partner from Turkey is Mavili, also a valued partner of Hikvision since the first EAE event. Mustafa Boz, Export Sales Engineer, stated: “EAE in 2019 was a very successful event. We had the opportunity to meet several potential new business partners and customers. Hikvision showcased some of their key technologies back then, so we decided to showcase our technology this year as well. We are looking forward to the EAE, and we are certain that it will have even more interesting panels, more insightful speakers, more breathtaking technologies from sponsors, and more potential for our business and for our partners”.

OmniClouds, a cloud solution provider and a partner from the UAE, is also attending the event. Amr A Eid, the Group CEO and Board Member, had this to say: “OmniClouds believes that prioritizing technologies & expertise can help to create an agile ecosystem for the marketplace.”

“With the Hikvision platform and its products, OmniClouds is at the forefront of value creation in terms of ease of operation, seamless manageability, and X-as-a-service modeling, which have the potential to boost the safety of communities, workplaces, institutions,” he added.

Ankabut is one of Hikvision’s key partners in the education vertical. Its CEO, Fahem Al Nuaimi, commented on the company’s partnership with Hikvision, and prospects for the future. “As a strategic partner, Ankabut collaborates with Hikvision to develop industry-leading platforms that enable digital reinvention, which is critical to competitive positioning and success in the era of smart campuses and AI. And we know that Hikvision is one of our great partners in providing technology that will facilitate the transformation of traditional campuses into smart ones.”