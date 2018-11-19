HIL Ltd. honours women employees with special policies

HIL Ltd., India’s leading and Asia’s most trusted building material company, today announced a pioneering special medical leave policy focused towards their women employees, which allows them to take one medical leave in a month without giving any clarification to the company. With this initiative HIL becomes the first construction company in India to bring such an initiative and offer one day leave per month for the comfort of a woman working for their organisation.

HIL believes that diversity and inclusion bring business merit to the companies performance and morale of employees and is committed to grow the ratio of female employees. In this direction, HIL are introducing many new policies aimed at making the workplace more conducive for women. Apart from mandatory 180 days of maternity leave, the company will offer flexi-working hours for 30 Calendar days at a stretch to enable women have a smoother transition back to after motherhood. It’s committed actions towards reaching out to families of employees, who they believe are the key assets, has seen them promoting marriage policies, child birth policies and education policies amongst others.

On implementing the new women-centric policies Mr. Dhirup Roy Choudhary, MD & CEO, HIL Ltd said, “We are proud of our women employees and are committed to finding ways to make their working environment condusive and enjoyable. We wish to support them in the best possible ways, so that they can maintain a work-life balance. Historically, our industry is pre-dominantly male-centric. We want this to change as diversity brings new aspects of learning and ideas thus bringing the best out of an organisation and this is our small step towards the same. I strongly believe that women can hugely contribute in an industry like ours as they bring with them an enhanced viewpoint, which greatly benefits a company.

HIL is committed towards building a culture which attracts best talent in the industry and have a motivated workforce, towards building a global company contributing towards a better world.