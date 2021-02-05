Hills & Wills Has a New Beginning in the Nilgiris

Chennai, India : Hills & Wills is a real estate company that deals with hill station property. While there are a number of portals that host hill station properties, what makes Hills & Wills unique is the fact that they deal with hill station properties “only.” This means that they have an edge when it comes to this niche real estate category.

They have their own property listing portal. The web portal is user friendly and gets updated on a regular basis. The team at H&W takes utmost care to verify all listings before they are put up for sale. This is done to ensure accuracy and transparency for the clients. The portal comes with a live chat support that clients can use to get immediate answers to their questions.

What are the hill stations that H&W caters to? They provide services across South Indian hill stations. Their primary market is TamilNadu however, they serve clients in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Karnataka as well. They offer services in Kodaikanal, Ooty, Gudalur, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Yercaud, Kolli Hills, Yelagiri, Courtallam and Valparai.

What services do H&W offer? Being an exclusive hill station real estate firm, they understand both the aspirations of buyers as well as the apprehensions of the sellers. Their services can be categorised as for buyers and sellers. For buyers they offer choice of property listings, construction support, renovation support, and specialised services for NRIs. For sellers they provide the opportunity to list their properties for sale, offer rental assistance and property monitoring services.

What is special about H&W? In case the existing property list does not suit the buyer, the company will source the property of requirement through a feature called ‘Set property alert’. For both buyers and sellers Hills & Wills offers a real estate advisory service so that each of them attains their ultimate objective.

In an effort to offer quality services to clients from the neighbouring states of Kerala and Karnataka, Hills & Wills have opened a new office in the strategic location of Gudalur, in the Nilgiris. While most companies base their offices in Ooty or Coonoor Hills & Wills has adopted a novel approach. Gudalur lies close to the borders of Kerala and Karnataka with TamilNadu on the Western Ghats. The new office will be of great convenience for buyers and sellers dealing with properties in Wayanad in addition to Ooty, Coonoor and Kotagiri.