Hilton Chennai Celebrates Landmark 10 years of Hospitality

India: Redefining hospitality standards and bringing state-of-the-art authentic experiences to guests, Hilton Chennai completes ten glorious years of operations this year. Celebrating its decade-long journey in Chennai, the property has announced a series of month-long promotions and events that offer great deals and unique experiences for it’s guests. With a total inventory of 204 keys, Hilton Chennai today is amongst the city’s most vibrant and busy hotels, commanding the highest occupancy levels registered especially during the challenging times of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020.

Transforming the city’s hospitality landscape and contributing to its cultural identity, Hilton Chennai, over the years, has grown into a symbol of trust. Setting standards of safety and hygiene, Hilton Chennai has brought industry-first innovations such as contactless check-ins with its globally acclaimed Digital Key, contactless food delivery, and Hilton’s signature experiences in a safe and elegant setting, powered by the Hilton CleanStay program. The hotel has made a mark as a dining destination through its five award winning restaurants and bars, especially well known for its Global Sunday Brunch at Vasco’s and as a favourite after party destination at QBAR- the rooftop night club.

Commenting on the 10-year milestone occasion, Mr. Ruban Das, General Manager, Hilton Chennai, said, “It’s a momentous day for everyone at Hilton and it gives me immense joy to be part of a company that is rooted in shaping the hospitality landscape of the city. We owe this success to the contribution of all our partners and members, including team members at Hilton Chennai; my predecessors; the India leadership team for Hilton; and our esteemed owning company- Empee Hotels Ltd. Without their vision, their outlook towards innovation, and consistent encouragement, we could not have arrived this far. As we stand at the threshold of contributing to the next decade, we will continue to spread the light and warmth of hospitality and serve our guests with utmost delight.”

Demonstrating its commitment to the city, Hilton Chennai was the first hotel chain in the city to open its facilities to support the Government’s Vande Bharat Mission. As part of this program, Hilton Chennai has contributed to over 14000 room nights and served as a safe quarantine facility for all; brought to life by Hilton’s CleanStay program. The program expands on the sanitation standards addressing every touchpoint of the stay experience. This includes room seals for guest and meeting rooms to assure that the room has not been accessed after deep cleaning/sanitizing, adequate sanitizing stations in public areas and meeting spaces, modified service standards at all dining areas to support minimum contact dining and mindful social distancing and an Event Ready Room Checklist which allows for secure event occasions.

As part of the celebrations, Hilton Chennai will be holding a series of experiential events and promotions all month long in March. Based on the theme of “Brunch across Times”, the hotel is offering two showcase Sunday Brunches –as an “ode to the past” and as a forward looking “fusion futuristic” spread with over 100 dishes and 10 cuisines. The Vintage bank will host a Malt and Music celebratory dinner night featuring an abstractthree-course meal with specialty kababs, premium malts and great music. The Showcase Dinner collection at Ayna features an a-la-carte spread of legacy dishes from Ayna perfected over the years available on advance reservations. The hotel is also offering Weekend Anniversary Staycation deals starting from INR 3750 plus taxes for a couple.

Recognizing the contribution and efforts of all team members, Hilton Chennai has lined up a week full of team member appreciation activities too apart from it’s guest centric efforts including a power breakfast table for long service team members, food festivals at team member cafe and a fitness focussed morning activity. The hotel team members shall also be undertaking volunteering activities, including spending a day with children and guardians from Prema Vasam, a home for children with special needs in Chennai, to mark the beginning of a hope filled decade ahead.