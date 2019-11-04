Hilton Expands And Strengthens India Leadership Team

Hilton has today announced the appointments of Rohit Dar and Ranjan Malakar as Regional Directors of Operations in India, aiming to further strengthen the company’s India operations.

With India’s travel and tourism sector continuing to show significant growth potential, Hilton has appointed more than 10 senior leaders from across industries in the last two years to lead different functions and roles in India. The company also moved into new custom designed offices in Gurgaon earlier this year as it continues to invest in expanding its business and hiring the best industry talent.

Navjit Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Hilton India, said, “As we seek to capitalise on the enormous opportunity for the hospitality sector in India, in our 100thanniversary year we continue to attract top talent from across a wide spectrum of industries and enhance our leadership team.

“As such, we are delighted to welcome Rohit and Ranjan into these new positions which will help us further improve how we operate our business and drive market leading owner returns. Their experience will enable us to continue our spirit of innovation and performance.”

Rohit Dar brings with him over 25 years of experience in the hospitality sector with a strong all round knowledge of hotel operations, with his most recent position being as General Manager of Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.

Ranjan Malakar has over two decades of hospitality experience in multi-functional roles across locations in India, Maldives, South East Asia & Middle East. His latest assignment was as Director Operations, IHG Holiday Inn Express & New Projects.

As Director Operations for Hilton India, Rohit Dar and Ranjan Malakar will be based in the India Regional Office (Gurugram) and will report into Navjit Ahluwalia – SVP and Country Head, Hilton India.

Hilton currently operates 19 hotels across five brands in India and is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the Asia Pacific region. Hilton reached the mid-year point of 2019 having signed 120 new hotels in Asia Pacific, taking its total estate to 850 hotels open and under development across the region.